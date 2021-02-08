Superman & Lois looks to be heavy on the family drama

We have just gotten our first proper trailer for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and now we have one from the other comic giant in the form of DC and Superman & Lois.

The titular characters have appeared in other DC shows on The CW Network, most notably Supergirl, which makes Superman & Lois yet another spinoff.

In this short trailer we get quite a lot of family drama as the pair are hiding the identity of Superman from their two children. We really have to get into the fact here that Superman’s disguise is just some glasses and his two sons – who seem him every day – didn’t make the connection.

Listen, we can understand co-workers missing out on it as they try get through the daily nine to five, but your own father? Get outta here.

Thankfully it’s a bit of a moot point as the truth comes out shortly into the trailer and, we have to imagine, shortly into the too. Superman & Lois is launching as a two hour premiere on 23rd February, so we’ll be able to see it rather soon.

Outside of what we see in the trailer there is some extra information floating around out there. The main antagonist here is called “The Stranger” and, if that’s the armoured character we see in the trailer, it looks a lot like the Kryptonian armour we General Zod and company wearing in Man of Steel 2013.

I’m going to be honest with you readers I have watched maybe 30 odd minutes of shows from The CW DC slate before and they were unbearable. The acting hurt to watch and the costumes looked like they were from the neighbourhood Halloween party. This slice of Superman & Lois looks significantly better than that, but it’s really not enough to get a new fan like me to care. I’d love to be proven wrong though, so hopefully this is a show that both long-time fans and newcomers will enjoy.

We also have the upcoming Snyder Cut of the Justice League happening this year for those who want more Superman in their lives.