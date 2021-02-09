CD Projekt Red won’t comply with cyber attacker demands

CD Projekt Red has today announced that it has been the target of a cyber attack that accessed source code for its games and encrypted the company’s servers. Despite this grave situation CD Projekt Red has stated that it will not negotiate with the attackers.

“An unidentified actor gained unauthorized access to our internal network, collected certain data belonging to CD PROJEKT capital group, and left a ransom note the content of which we release to the public. Although some devices in our network have been encrypted, our backups remain intact. We have already secured our IT infrastructure and begun restoring the data,” reads a released statement from CD Projekt Red.

This recovery has been anticipated by the attackers which left the following ransom note called “read_me_unlock.txt” which you can read below: CD Projekt Red has stated its position on the matter even if it will result in the data being released to the public. It’s a very “we don’t negotiate with terrorists” kind of stance.

“We will not give in to the demands nor negotiate with the actor, being aware that this may eventually lead to the release of the compromised data. We are taking necessary steps to mitigate the consequences of such a release, in particular by approaching any parties that may be affected due to the breach,” the statement continues.

If the company has any of your personal data through platforms it owns like GOG you may be wondering about your personal data. At this moment CD Projekt Red has said that no personal data from players or users of its services has been affected “to our best knowledge”. Despite this we would still recommend changing your passwords and following this story as it develops.

It has not been a good few months for the company that was once a bastion in the gaming scene for its work on The Witcher 3. The Cyberpunk 2077 launch was a disaster that lead to the game being removed from the PlayStation Store, several ongoing lawsuits, broken patches and many more issues. While the game continues to be worked on these external problems are pilling on.

Speaking of those broken patches was one also issued to address potential security exploits for players using mods or custom save files.

“We have already approached the relevant authorities, including law enforcement and the President of the Personal Data Protection Office, as well as IT forensic specialists, and we will closely cooperate with them in order to fully investigate this incident,” CD Projekt Red ends.