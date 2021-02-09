Crosscall appoints Kemtek as Southern Africa distributor

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

Maker of rugged smartphones and tablets Crosscall has its eyes on expanding within the African market and it’s signed a new deal to make that a reality.

Kemtek, a distributor with a presence throughout South Africa, has signed an agreement with Crosscall to distribute smartphones and tablets to its network of resellers.

Kemtek’s reseller network covers a wide variety of sectors including distribution and supply chain, warehousing, retail, automotive manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare, mining and education.

At present, rugged smartphones and tablets only account for one percent of the local market with approximately 150 000 units sold every year. Crosscall has eyes on securing 10 percent of that market in the next few years.

Those are big ambitions for a brand which has only really been in South Africa since 2019. That having been said, Crosscall has created some really good devices that balance rugged protection with performance while keeping the cost of ownership down.

Speaking about the partnership, Kemtek director, Mark Broude said the firm was delighted to work with Crosscall.

“We are always interested in leading products that bring something new to the markets we serve. Crosscall is a natural addition to our portfolio. They produce exceptional smart phones and tablets that perform to the highest levels including exposure to water, rain, humidity, dust and impacts. Thanks to their rugged, resistant designs, Crosscall smart devices are ideal for use in physically challenging environments such as warehouses, cold storage and outdoors,” Broude said in a statement.

Both Crosscall and Kemtek believe that there is room for growth in the rugged smartphone and tablet market and we hope they are right.

Brendyn Lotz

Brendyn Lotz
Brendyn Lotz writes news, reviews, and opinion pieces for Hypertext. His interests include SMEs, innovation on the African continent, cybersecurity, blockchain, games, geek culture and YouTube.

NEWSLETTER

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW

Hypertext is one of South Africa’s leading technology news and reviews sites, catering for consumers, small and medium businesses and the technology channel. We publish original content daily and welcome your feedback.

Click here to suggest a story. | Click here for advertising.

FOLLOW US

Facebook-f
Instagram
Linkedin
Twitter
Youtube
All original words & media by Hypertext by htxt.media are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at Hypertext. Where images and material are supplied by rights holders outside of htxt.media, original publishing licences are indicated and unaffected.

2021 © All Rights Reserved. HTXT.AFRICA