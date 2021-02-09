Crosscall appoints Kemtek as Southern Africa distributor

Maker of rugged smartphones and tablets Crosscall has its eyes on expanding within the African market and it’s signed a new deal to make that a reality.

Kemtek, a distributor with a presence throughout South Africa, has signed an agreement with Crosscall to distribute smartphones and tablets to its network of resellers.

Kemtek’s reseller network covers a wide variety of sectors including distribution and supply chain, warehousing, retail, automotive manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare, mining and education.

At present, rugged smartphones and tablets only account for one percent of the local market with approximately 150 000 units sold every year. Crosscall has eyes on securing 10 percent of that market in the next few years.

Those are big ambitions for a brand which has only really been in South Africa since 2019. That having been said, Crosscall has created some really good devices that balance rugged protection with performance while keeping the cost of ownership down.

Speaking about the partnership, Kemtek director, Mark Broude said the firm was delighted to work with Crosscall.

“We are always interested in leading products that bring something new to the markets we serve. Crosscall is a natural addition to our portfolio. They produce exceptional smart phones and tablets that perform to the highest levels including exposure to water, rain, humidity, dust and impacts. Thanks to their rugged, resistant designs, Crosscall smart devices are ideal for use in physically challenging environments such as warehouses, cold storage and outdoors,” Broude said in a statement.

Both Crosscall and Kemtek believe that there is room for growth in the rugged smartphone and tablet market and we hope they are right.