Here we go again – Eskom announces overnight loadshedding

Eskom has to implement loadshedding just two days after suspending it, according to a power alert released on Tuesday afternoon.

With the rain gone in most parts of the country, the reason for loadshedding is that the utility has to replenish emergency reserves.

According to Eskom its power generation system is still severely constrained due to generation unit breakdowns over the last few days. Some units are also still unavailable due to planned maintenance.

There is some respite in the fact that Stage 2 loadshedding will only be implemented from 22:00 on Tuesday evening to 05:00 on Wednesday morning.

While Eskom anticipates that some generation units will return to service on Wednesday, it says it will continue to assess the situation.

There is currently 4 858MW of capacity unavailable due to planned maintenance while a staggering 14 375MW remains unavailable due to unplanned maintenance.

#POWERALERT1 Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 22:00 tonight until 05:00 in the morning in

Following the return of loadshedding last week, the EskomSePush app was recently updated to include the new two-hour loadshedding blocks for Gauteng.

We highly recommend using the Android or iOS app to check your schedule. Alternatively head to your municipality’s website or contact them for the most up to date schedule.

Charge those electronics up.