Huawei CEO is open to engaging with Biden administration

Huawei founder and CEO, Ren Zhengfei, wants to get relations between the United States and China on a good footing once again. During the previous administration, the US and China were at a loggerheads regarding trade, tariffs and national security, with many a Chinese company caught in the middle.

One of the most high-profile was Huawei, but now Ren is aiming to resolve these issues, especially as it severely impacts the ability of his global technology company.

Ren has expressed a willingness to speak with the Biden administration on the matter, noting that he hoped for a new “open policy.”

“We hope the new US administration would have an open policy for the benefit of American firms and the economic development of the United States,” said Ren.

“We still hope that we can buy large volumes of American materials, components and equipment so that we can all benefit from China’s growth,” he added.

Since May of 2019, Huawei has been on the entity list, barring American companies from supplying technology to the Chinese firm.

This has resulted in a lack of Google services support on newer smartphones, with Huawei having to turn in-house to find solutions, which has yielded decent results until now, but it remains unclear how sustainable it is for a company with ambitions to be the number one smartphone vendor on the planet.

Whether the Biden administration is equally as willing to sit at the negotiating table is an unknown at this stage too, with Biden’s nominee for commerce secretary wanting to assess the situation with all companies on the entity list before any decision is taken.

Either way, Ren is pushing for the situation to get resolved as quickly as possible, as it was impacted Huawei’s performance since the entity listing happened.

“If Huawei’s production capacity can be expanded, that would mean more opportunities for US companies to supply too,” explains the CEO.

“I believe that’s going to be mutually beneficial. I believe that (the) new administration would bear in mind such business interests as they are about to decide their new policy. We still hope that we can buy large volumes of American materials, components and equipment so that we can all benefit from China’s growth,” he concluded.

Regardless, this saga is for from over.