Mario Tennis Aces tournament has Gold Points as prizes

Nintendo is running this month yet another Mario Tennis Aces tournament with the top 16 participants poised to earn Gold Points which can be used towards buying new games for the Switch on the eShop.

“Unleash an arsenal of shots and strategies in all-out tennis battles with fan-favorite Mushroom Kingdom characters in the Mario Tennis TM Aces game. Use Zone Shots and Trick Shots to keep your opponents on their toes. Test your volleying skills in anofficial Mario Tennis Aces tournament. Sign up, cause a racket, and even get a chance to win prizes!” reads the description of the tournament.

The Mario Tennis Aces North American Open is happening on 27th February with the following prizes for the top placers:

1st: 4 000 Gold Points

4 000 Gold Points 2nd-4th: 3 000 Gold Points

3 000 Gold Points 5th-8th: 2 500 Gold Points

2 500 Gold Points 9th-16th: 1 000 Gold Points

As a reminder Gold Points are one of two currencies that exist in the Nintendo ecosystem with the other being Platinum Points. Gold Points are more desirable as they are usually reserved only as rewards for spending money on games while Platinum Points are given out for playing games.

It varies slightly per country and you can see how much you’re getting back on purchases in Gold Points here. In South Africa one Gold Point is worth 10 cents. This means finishing first in the tournament will net the winner the buying power of R400.

Unfortunately South African players are out of the question this is, of course, the North American Open which is meant for only a handful of countries. It’s still worth discussing as local tournaments – both official and unofficial – do happen in this country. The official distributor for Nintendo in South Africa, Core, even runs a Discord server to manage such events when they happen.

North American Opens have happened in July, September and November 2020. The player counts for these tournaments were 1 328, 822 and 533 respectively, so there’s a decent amount of people joining in each time.

At the time of writing the February tournament already has 76 players registered on Battlefy. Thankfully the proven Battlefy platform is being used instead of some first party software from Nintendo. If you’ve not used Battlefy before but want to partake don’t worry as it’s rather easy to navigate.