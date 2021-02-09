Poor Google customer service leads to Terraria Stadia cancellation

A Stadia port of Terraria has been canned for a rather unsuspected reason: creator of the game Andrew Spinks has been locked out of his Google account and the company doesn’t seem to want to do anything about it.

Spinks has tweeted about this on his personal account linked below. Prior to the embed yesterday Spinks said “@Google my account has now been disabled for over 3 weeks. I still have no idea why, and after using every resource I have to get this resolved you have done nothing but given me the runaround.”

Many replies to the tweets mirror similar poor customer experiences with Google on its many platforms. Losing access to your account means being locked out of your email, YouTube, Workspace and many more. For an indie developer losing this kind of access is a massive blow to getting your work done, especially if key resources were tied to it.

I absolutely have not done anything to violate your terms of service, so I can take this no other way than you deciding to burn this bridge. Consider it burned. #Terraria for @GoogleStadia is canceled. My company will no longer support any of your platforms moving forward. — Andrew Spinks (@Demilogic) February 8, 2021

“I will not be involved with a corporation that values their customers and partners so little. Doing business with you is a liability,” Spinks adds.

Terraria is one of the most beloved indie games ever made. It has received constant free updates ever since it launched way back in 2011, and it routinely has some of the highest positive ratings on Steam. At the time of writing it as 536 491 reviews on the platform with 98 percent of them being positive.

While the Stadia port cancellation isn’t great for those wanting to play the game there, Terraria is available just about everywhere else. The game is available on the Xbox consoles, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS Amazon and the PlayStation consoles. When we say “PlayStation consoles” we don’t just mean the PS4 and PS5, as it’s also available on the PlayStation Vita. That being said the last PlayStation Vita player was brutally killed last year.

If nothing else this serves as a reminder for everyone to keep backups of all your important information and access to your accounts. If you have irreplaceable data and important accounts connected to Google services, make sure to create backups elsewhere. For accounts, see which services you use offer the ability to add a secondary email address should the primary one be locked out like with what happened to Spinks.