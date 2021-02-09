Top searches by children include Minecraft, 5-Minute Crafts and Trump

One thing we were very thankful for during December was the internet. With a pandemic continuing to rage on about us and a stricter lockdown toward the end of the year, South Africans remained firmly in place for the most part.

Had we been going through this pandemic when we were in school though, we shudder to think about the boredom we might’ve been forced to endure.

Thankfully, children living in 21st century have the internet at their fingertips and what those fingertips are searching for is, interesting.

A study global study from Kaspersky analysed anonymised search queries from Kaspersky Safe Kids users between 20th December 2020 and 10th January 2021.

“This covers search requests made by children via Bing, Google, Mail.ru, Yahoo!, Yandex and YouTube, more than 1 000 times during this period. Popularity was calculated by the number of times each query was searched without dividing by region and language,” Kaspersky explains regarding its methodology.

Let’s get to the most interesting result first – Trump.

Analysis of searches regarding famous personalities were topped by 45th US President Donald Trump. While Emma Watson and Elon Musk were also popular, Trump was the winner, for once. This makes a degree of sense as the President was making news throughout his final days in office. With so much coverage it makes sense that kids would want to know more about who he is.

Overall however the majority of searches from children were regarding YouTube (21 percent) and gaming (15 percent) followed by language translators (11 percent), communication platforms (10 percent) and music (9 percent).

When on YouTube, children are searching for gaming content which is we see an interesting trend. While Minecraft remains a popular title among the young’uns, content creators who play a variety of games proved most popular during the period analysed. If you’re making a gaming channel then, variety truly is the spice of life.

DIY content from the likes of 5-Minute Crafts and Troom Troom were also popular over the holidays. We’ve been sucked into more of those videos than we’re comfortable admitting and clearly we’re not alone. The popularity of these channels makes a degree of sense as they often feature projects you can create at home with minimal supplies. That having been said, both channels also feature some odd, clickbait content.

While these search results are rather innocent that’s because Kaspersky Safe Kids lets parents block access to certain content. It also lets parents manage screen time and get advice from experts. If that sounds interesting head to the official website to find out more. It is a bit pricey at R265.99 but there is a seven-day trial you can make use of to test it out.

Finally, the most popular song as searched by children between 20th December 2020 and 10th January 2021 is none other than, Baby Shark Dance.

[Image – CC 0 Pixabay]