DBE reminds students what to do when school is out

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has finally released a school calendar for 2021 after several revisions and delays to try to account for the pandemic and the rapidly changing nature of lockdowns in South Africa. While this means that kids and parents now have a date for when school will be in session, the DBE has also reminded them of what to do when out of class.

The official DBE Twitter account has released a statement on the matter writing “Good morning. Schools open next week, but here is a reminder of what learners should do while at home. This also applies to when they return to school.”

The four suggestions from the department are as follows:

Don’t stop studying. Make reading a habit. Wear a mask, sanitise, wash hands. Keep social distancing.

While this is very general advice it’s important to look at it in the context of the last year or so of school when many learners were stuck at home. With 2021’s school year due to start soon some of this may be left behind.

On that note what does 2021 look for for South Africa’s students? The full and finalised school calendar can be viewed below and, as stated above, the first term will kick off on 15th February and will run until 23rd April. This makes the first term of the year a bit short, but as alluded to, the COVID-19 pandemic has made these kind of concessions necessary. It also means that when kids go on their term break they will need to follow the four suggested activities provided by the DBE.

While much of the nation is now focused on students returning to school we will soon be looking at those who recently finished as the 2020 Matric exam results are due to be released later this month on 22nd February. The 2020 school year was marred by the pandemic preventing learning taking place across the nation and many are concerned this will have a negative effect on the results. All we can now is wait for those marks to be released and to see if the 2021 calendar can do better.