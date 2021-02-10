Dimension Data launches its first Managed Secure Email service

Throughout 2020, we saw instances of cybercrime climbing throughout the year. This was largely driven by an increased attack surface thanks to work from home orders.

Cybersecurity is increasingly becoming a concern for businesses and Dimension Data has launched a solution which can assist.

The firm has partnered with Mimecast to create the Managed Secure Email service.

“By using Mimecast’s cyber resilience solutions and global threat intelligence, Managed Secure Email is seamlessly integrated with Dimension Data’s Security, Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) platform to improve response automation. This integration is engineered to enable faster incident response to incoming threats, better threat analysis, fully orchestrated remediation workflows and pro-active awareness training based on employee risk in an organisation,” says Mari-Louise Labuschagne, Product Development Executive: Intelligent Security at Dimension Data.

By using the managed service, security teams can focus on securing other areas of the business while Dimension Data handles things on the email side.

This is increasingly valuable as the shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals continues to plague organisations around the world. And with cybercriminals constantly looking for a way in, leveraging the expertise of Mimecast and Dimension Data to secure your email makes a large degree of sense.

“Due to the pandemic, cybercrime and blended or multi-vector attacks are on the rise. Members of the security industry need to work together to protect organisations from an array of threats. Dimension Data’s managed service will help secure organisations of all sizes and from all sectors, with the right security measures, allowing them to leverage actionable threat intelligence so they can quickly respond to attacks and remediate threats,” says vice president for Mimecast in Africa, Paul Stafford.

To find out more about Managed Secure Email or other managed solutions from Dimension Data, get in touch with the firm here.