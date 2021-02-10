Loadshedding at Stage 3 starts at 13:00 on Wednesday

Following a bout of overnight loadshedding, Eskom continues rolling power cuts from 13:00 on Wednesday afternoon, only with increased severity.

South Africans will now have to deal with Stage 3 loadshedding from 13:00 on Wednesday to 06:00 on Thursday morning. Furthermore, Eskom says that, “the outlook for the power system is unpredictable and there is a high probability of loadshedding continuing on Thursday”.

It seems last night’s loadshedding to replenish emergency reserves didn’t go so well.

We say this because unplanned outages have increased in the last day. As much as 4 858MW of capacity is unavailable due to planned maintenance while 14 521MW is unavailable due to unplanned maintenance. That’s an increase of 146MW in unplanned maintenance.

“This morning a generation unit each at Lethabo, Kendal and Duvha Power Stations were taken offline for repairs, adding to the high number of breakdowns and units that have failed to return to service as planned,” Eskom wrote in a power alert.

Eskom added that it is currently conducting reliability maintenance and as a result the system will be constrained and the possibility of loadshedding is elevated.

Following the return of loadshedding last week, the EskomSePush app was recently updated to include the new two-hour loadshedding blocks for Gauteng.

We highly recommend using the Android or iOS app to check your schedule. Alternatively head to your municipality’s website or contact them for the most up to date schedule.

Best to check those schedules for Thursday while you’re at it in case the situation at Eskom gets worse than it already is.