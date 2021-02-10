Reels “recycled” from other apps won’t be recommended by Instagram

Whether you use it or not, you’ve likely seen a viral video from TikTok. Videos from the platform often find their way to other social media platforms whether that be a challenge or a cool collaboration.

But Instagram seemingly wants none of TikTok’s content or any other platform’s content for that matter in its Reels.

While Instagram isn’t banning you from posting TikTok videos to your profile it has said it won’t recommend videos from other apps.

Earlier today Instagram’s official Creators account posted a series of images regarding best practices for Reels.

“We’ve learned a lot by surveying our community, and seeing how people interact with recommended reels. People tell us they want to see entertaining, funny, and interesting content in places like the Reels tab, and we’ve gotten better at recommending that,” the Creators account wrote.

“We’ve also heard that low video quality reels (i.e. blurry due to low resolution) or content that is visibly recycled from other apps (i.e. contains logos or watermarks) makes the Reels experience less satisfying. So, we’re making this content less discoverable in places like the Reels tab,” it added.

Who did Instagram survey? The one percent? It’s own staff?

We ask because this just seems so out of touch with what’s happening on other platforms. Granted, nothing bad will happen to your account if you use a video from another platform but this just makes folks that much harder to discover on Reels.

By contrast, TikTok’s recommended page (called For You) is awash with videos of varying quality, movie clips, clips from outside of the platform and many violations of what Instagram would deem “best practice”. It’s a Wild West situation and users love it because you can literally do anything, get recognised via the For You page and become famous off of the back of it.

Instagram deciding to not recommend content because it comes from another platform is just silly. All of this has us wondering whether Reels will ever really compete with the likes of TikTok or if it’s doomed to the same fate as IGTV.