Apple trying to get more people to use Maps with new crowdsourced incident reporting

When it comes to using Maps on mobile, most users opt for Google instead of Apple. Even Waze has a higher preference, but Apple could be looking to “borrow” a feature from its competitor by adding the ability to report incidents on its navigation app.

It is a feature that Waze users really like, and perhaps could make Apple Maps a little better, although from past experiences, functionality and accuracy were bigger problems with the app.

Currently the beta version of iOS 14.5 has the reporting functionality available, as discovered by CNET’s Roadshow, so it remains to be seen whether this feature will make it out pf beta and onto the fully fledged version of the application when 14.5 rolls out to the public.

For now the functionality is rather limited, with users only able to mark elements on the map as roadblocks, tagging them as either a hazard, speed check or accident.

Google Maps and Waze have similar functionality, along with being able to be more detailed in terms of what is causing traffic, such as lane closures or construction, but the Apple version does have an ace up its sleeve in the form of being able to access the feature hands-free, using only voice prompts to create a roadblock notification.

This could prove quite useful indeed, especially as app developers should be doing everything to keep user’s hands at 10 and two while driving.

The feature is also able to work with CarPlay, so let’s see if Apple can win over some people with its updated Maps app when it eventually rolls out.