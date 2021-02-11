Blue electric boogaloo: Sonic the Hedgehog 2 announced

We’ve known for a while now that a sequel to the 2020 movie Sonic the Hedgehog would be happening but now we have an official announcement with a title for the film: Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Yes we know it’s not exactly groundbreaking, something the official Twitter account for the movie commented on when it revealed this news along with the logo and release date of 8th April 2022.

Last year’s movie came out on 14th February 2020 so it’s just over a two year gap between releases. We have to hope that this new movie doesn’t suffer the same fate as the original which was changed extensively after a very negative reception to the original incarnation of the main character.

With the release date more than a year away we doubt we’ll see any trailers of teasers for a good few months.

Groundbreaking. Thought provoking. Extremely obvious. Presenting the official title of the #SonicMovie sequel: Sonic the Hedgehog 2! Catch #SonicMovie2 in theatres in 2022. pic.twitter.com/SlVk7fakp3 — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) February 10, 2021

Some suspected a different title for this sequel, however, because of what happened in the original. To talk about that we’ll have to get into spoiler territory so turn back now if you haven’t yet watched the 2020 movie.

So, Tails shows up in a post credits scene. It’s very brief and you can watch the segment on YouTube here but it lead many to believe that the sequel would be titled to include Tails. Of course Tails is represented here with the character’s familiar orange colour and, well, tails appearing in the number 2 of the logo.

In other Sonic news, a 3D animated show called Prime is destined for Netflix and scheduled to also be released in 2022. It seems next year will be something of a boom for the blue blur. Do people still call Sonic “The Blue Blur”?