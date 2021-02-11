City of Joburg issues call for innovators in 2021 Joburg Smart City Innovation Challenge

Technology startups that have been in operation for three to seven years listen up, the City of Joburg’s Smart City Office and Tshimologong Innovation Precinct are looking for smart city solutions, and offering R500 000 for those solutions.

The 2021 Joburg Smart City Innovation Challenge is now open for submissions and if your startup has an idea that could help improve living in the city, accelerate service delivery, improve safety, or all three, then this call is for you.

“This innovation call is an opportunity for innovators of our City to bring forward their innovative solutions to help our City respond in a smarter way to challenges posed by Covid-19. We also hope to use this initiative to help to grow innovation in Joburg and thus make Joburg the Leading African City of Innovation,” Smart City Office leader, Lawrence Boya said in a statement.

As Boya mentions, this year’s challenge hopes to find solutions that will help Joburgers and the challenges they face in the “new normal”.

If you’re looking for specifics, the following solutions are what the City and Tshimologong Precinct are looking for:

Accelerate service delivery solutions are those that accelerate the speed in which the City is able to deliver services to its residents as well as improve the quality, availability and accessibility.

Enhance operational efficiencies solutions are those that will enable City employees to operate more efficient administratively and to extract the greatest value out of their dedicated time.

Improve city liveability and safety solutions are those that help improve the quality of life in the City by reducing vulnerability, improving security, and upholding standards of human dignity. These are solutions that may additionally enable the city citizens to be entrepreneurial and find new ways to sustain themselves.

What is key is that with all solutions, the ability to engage citizens across all platforms (mobile, notebook, desktop) is vital so be sure to take that into consideration.

The competition is also going to be fierce as only three winners will be selected.

Those winners will receive R500 000 each and the solutions will be taken into rapid development with a view to putting them into a pilot phase in the city.

To submit your idea head here. We do want to point out that if you have an ad-blocker enabled, the page won’t load but after a refresh the page should load properly.

You can also read this PDF on the City of Joburg website that contains more information about the 2021 Joburg Smart City Innovation Challenge.

