COVID-19 in South Africa: 11th February 2021

As we get closer to the weekend, we had hoped that the trend of new daily cases for COVID-19 in South Africa being less than 2k would continue. Unfortunately that has not happened, with the latest report from the National Department of Health (NDoH) confirming that 3 159 new cases have been reported over the past 24 hours.

The result is the the total number of infections for the country to date is now 1 482 412, with 1 374 368 recoveries also being recorded. The latter sees the recovery rate increase slightly to 92.7 percent, with the department also noting that over 8.57 million tests have been conducted so far.

While some of those numbers are positive, following the recent blow to our vaccine rollout plans, it remains to be seen how quickly government can secure the much-needed Johnson & Johnson single jab vaccines it is now trying to get.

That wait is made all the more significant as the number of fatalities still remains a concern, as 276 new deaths have been recorded by the NDoH. The department attributes the majority of fatalities to Gauteng, with it registering 126 over the past 24 hours. Consequently, the death toll related to COVID-19 in South Africa has risen to 47 145.

The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases Recoveries Active cases Deaths Western Cape 273 185 252 792 20 393 10 734 Eastern Cape 193 041 179 984 13 057 11 028 Northern Cape 32 773 28 503 2 859 613 Free State 78 031 67 321 10 710 2 916 KwaZulu-Natal 322 575 292 653 29 922 9 210 North West 58 891 51 912 6 979 1 027 Mpumalanga 67 967 64 554 3 413 1 133 Gauteng 395 838 380 335 15 503 8 867 Limpopo 60 111 56 314 3 797 1 617 Unknown 0 TOTAL 1 482 412 1 374 368 108 044 47 145

As always, in order to stay up to date with the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa and abroad, we advise the following materials and platforms:

[Image – Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash]