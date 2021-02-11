Looking for a job in the pandemic? Consider teaching English online

Teaching English as a foreign language is often a way for university graduates to get out and see the world while earning money. With a pandemic on the go you might think that career path isn’t viable, but that doesn’t appear to be the case.

The pandemic has forced many companies to adopt a work from home strategy communication is more important than ever. As such there is an increased need for teachers who can teach business professionals English that is relevant in the business world.

This is according to the TEFL Academy, which has seen a 40 percent increase in sales of its Teaching Business English TEFL (teaching English as a foreign language) course since February 2020.

Getting a pin on how important English really is in the business world, is tough. This is likely because where you are in the world will dictate which languages are important. In the UK for instance, Spanish, Arabic and French were found to be the most important languages for the future of the country.

In South Africa, while French might be valuable, we’d think that learning a language such as isiZulu or isiXhosa would be more valuable than learning German for example.

With that having been said, the TEFL Academy’s data is worth exploring and if you’re looking for a job right now, then teaching Business English is a rather attractive prospect.

For one, those teaching online earn more than their in-person counterparts.

The TEFL Academy tells us that on average, those teaching online are earning R100 more per hour than those teaching in-person.

“South Africans fluent in English and in search of employment can teach Business English online to earn an income, improve their own communication skills and boost their CV – all while empowering international adult students to progress professionally,” says Tom Gibbons, director at the TEFL Academy.

If this is something that appeals to you then you’re going to have to check below for what is needed.

Before anything, you’ll need a Bachelor’s degree so if you have that you can then move to the next step. That step is completing a 168-hour TEFL qualification.

The good news is that you can do this qualification online through an organisation such as the TEFL Academy which tells Hypertext that it will continue to offer courses online for those who can’t reach a campus in the future.

In order to teach online you will also need a stable internet connection and a laptop or desktop with a webcam.

While you may not be travelling to foreign countries by teaching English online, you can stand to make a bit of money and with the job market in dire straits, perhaps it’s worth considering.

To find out more about the TEFL Academy get in touch via its website.

[Image – CC 0 Pixabay]