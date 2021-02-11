Neill Blomkamp’s Elysium re-released in 4K

2013’s Elysium is regarded by many as a disappointment compared to Neill Blomkamp’s District 9, but if you feel like giving the movie a second chance you can now do so with a higher quality re-release.

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has just released a 4K Ultra HD version of the film with a landing site right here. Strangely many of the links on this page lead to the disaster movie 2012 instead of Elysium. We’re not sure if this is an error that will be changed soon or some weird quirk caused by visiting from another country.

Regardless the re-release’s physical version is not available in South Africa as far as we can see, so you’ll have to stream it for now. It’s stated that services such as Prime Video, Google Play and Apple TV offer the movie but we’re not seeing it available for us when we check on all platforms. Apple TV is one that did have it listed locally with the price to own it at R129.99, and renting available for R34.99.

If it’s been a while since you paid this movie any mind, here’s the official description:

“In the year 2154, two classes of people exist: the very wealthy, who live on a pristine man-made space station called Elysium, and the rest, who live on an overpopulated, ruined Earth. Secretary Delacourt (Jodie Foster) will stop at nothing to preserve the luxurious lifestyle of the citizens of Elysium – but that doesn’t stop the people of Earth from trying to get in by any means they can. Max (Matt Damon) agrees to take on a life threatening mission, one that could bring equality to these polarized worlds.”

We watched the original theatrical release of Elysium and enjoyed it for what it is / was: a very disjointed sci-fi romp that has some good bits that we think would warrant a re-watch, especially if you’ve got a new massive TV which can support all those pixels. TVs and monitors have come a long way in quality and price since 2013.

Early reviews of the re-release are generally positive with one outlet calling the gore “(sometimes ickily) realistic in 4K”. One of the most talked about scenes from the movie in this regard is the “facial reconstruction” after character Kruger (played by South African actor Sharlto Copley) takes a grenade to the face earlier in the movie.