Trump’s Twitter ban is permanent, even if he runs for President in 2024

Now that former US President Donald Trump is now a regular citizen, many a social media platform has barred him from using their services. One of the first to do so was Twitter, but is ban as permanent as we think it is? According to CFO of the platform, Ned Segal, Trump’s Twitter ban is indeed permanent, regardless of whether he chooses to run for president again in 2024 or beyond.

Segal confirmed this in a recent interview with CNBC, noting that, “When you’re removed from the platform, you’re removed from the platform,” when asked about Trump.

“Our policies are designed to make sure that people are not inciting violence. He was removed when he was president and there’d be no difference for anybody who’s a public official once they’ve been removed from the service,” adds the CFO.

While this will be pleasing news to those who apposed Trump during his presidency, the Twitter ban only happened after he was out of office, despite the fact that he posted several tweets inciting violence.

There are also countless calls for violence posted on the site ever day, but less high profile accounts do not get the same punishment as Trump has.

As such, we’re still on the fence on whether Twitter will indeed hold up the ban as permanent, especially as a lot can happen between now and 2024.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” the company explained following the US Capitol riots in January.

“In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action,” it added.

Here’s hoping it keeps to its word should Trump try to run for office again.

[Image – CC BY-SA 2.0 Gage Skidmore on Flickr]