Trump’s Twitter ban is permanent, even if he runs for President in 2024

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

Now that former US President Donald Trump is now a regular citizen, many a social media platform has barred him from using their services. One of the first to do so was Twitter, but is ban as permanent as we think it is? According to CFO of the platform, Ned Segal, Trump’s Twitter ban is indeed permanent, regardless of whether he chooses to run for president again in 2024 or beyond.

Segal confirmed this in a recent interview with CNBC, noting that, “When you’re removed from the platform, you’re removed from the platform,” when asked about Trump.

“Our policies are designed to make sure that people are not inciting violence. He was removed when he was president and there’d be no difference for anybody who’s a public official once they’ve been removed from the service,” adds the CFO.

While this will be pleasing news to those who apposed Trump during his presidency, the Twitter ban only happened after he was out of office, despite the fact that he posted several tweets inciting violence.

There are also countless calls for violence posted on the site ever day, but less high profile accounts do not get the same punishment as Trump has.

As such, we’re still on the fence on whether Twitter will indeed hold up the ban as permanent, especially as a lot can happen between now and 2024.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” the company explained following the US Capitol riots in January.

“In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action,” it added.

Here’s hoping it keeps to its word should Trump try to run for office again.

[Image – CC BY-SA 2.0 Gage Skidmore on Flickr]

Robin-Leigh Chetty

Robin-Leigh Chetty
When he's not reviewing the latest smartphones, Robin-Leigh is writing about everything tech-related from IoT and smart cities, to 5G and cloud computing. He's also a keen photographer and dabbles in console games.

NEWSLETTER

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW

Hypertext is one of South Africa’s leading technology news and reviews sites, catering for consumers, small and medium businesses and the technology channel. We publish original content daily and welcome your feedback.

Click here to suggest a story. | Click here for advertising.

FOLLOW US

Facebook-f
Instagram
Linkedin
Twitter
Youtube
All original words & media by Hypertext by htxt.media are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at Hypertext. Where images and material are supplied by rights holders outside of htxt.media, original publishing licences are indicated and unaffected.

2021 © All Rights Reserved. HTXT.AFRICA