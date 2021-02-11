Use Huawei’s Romantech Deals to connect with loved ones this Valentine’s Day

Love during a pandemic can be difficult, which is all the more reason why we should be celebrating this year’s Valentine’s Day as best we can. That said, are flowers and chocolates going to cut it when people are spending more time indoors as a result of lockdown?
We think you should use this time to purchase some much-needed technology instead, which is why the Romantech Deals from Huawei comes at the most opportune time.
If you’re going to give a gift this Valentine’s Day then, make it one that the person you love can use in their everyday life.
Huawei is making these Romantech Deals available via its local online store, as well as retailers like Vodacom, MTN, Cell C and Telkom. Whether it be a new smartphone, notebook or wearable, Huawei has a deal that just might pique your interest, along with bundling in accessories at no added cost, which is something it always enjoys doing for its customers.
Plenty to pick from
Looking at some of the standout bundled offers that Huawei is making available this Valentine’s Day, the P40 Pro+ smartphone is the first that grabs our attention.
Normally this flagship phone would cost you R28 999, but Huawei is slashing the asking price to R19 999, as well as pairing it with FreeBuds 3 wireless earphones and a CP60 wireless charger at no extra charge. This particular bundle is designed for those who need to upgrade their smartphone and want a device that does not compromise on anything.
On the wearable side of things, the Watch GT series has been highlighted by Huawei. While we love the premium stylings of the Watch GT Pro, it is the Watch GT 2e that piques our interest. Like all new Huawei smartwatches, the GT 2e boasts an exceptional battery life of two weeks, as well as featuring a myriad modes to fit into whatever workout you have planned that day.
Bundled with a BT speaker, it will prove the perfect pair for sticking to those fitness New Year’s resolutions that you and your loved one have made.
Shifting to the MateBook series of notebooks that Huawei has lined up, you could focus on the X Pro, but with students preparing to head back to school, the MateBook D14 is what we’re taking note of. This expertly crafted notebook features an AMD Ryzen 7 setup to ensure that schoolwork, no matter the level, does not pose a problem. Huawei is also generously bundling it worth R4 095 of accessories, including a backpack, two BT speakers and a VIP Service warranty.
If you have a learner in the family, there could be no better Valentine’s Day gift than a powerful notebook to help them in what will be another tough school year, showing just how much you care for them and their future.
No missed connections
Huawei hasn’t just thought of hardware for Valentine’s Day, with the company recently rolling out its MeeTime application to devices across the country.
With all South Africans needing to do their part to help stop the spread of COVID-19 by following social distancing regulations, it often means you cannot see the people that are most important to you face-to-face. MeeTime allows you to remove the divide and connect digitally with loved ones.
Serving up superb HD quality voice and video calls, MeeTime can be used on Huawei smartphones to ensure that there are no missed connections come 14th February and beyond.
As aforementioned, Huawei isn’t the only one with Romantech Deals for Valentine’s Day, so be sure to keep a look out for contract deals from its retail channels.