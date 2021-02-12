Bungie confirms the Destiny 2 Cosmodrome won’t grow

This week saw the launch of the latest season in Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Season of the Chosen.

So far opinions are good but we are just a few days in so perhaps the sheen of new content hasn’t worn off just yet. That having been said, there is an arsenal of new weapons to chase, gear to acquire and quests to complete and it’s all quite fun.

The new season also brings with it returning Strikes from the original Destiny game, namely, Devil’s Lair and Fallen S.A.B.E.R.

But things became confusing because according to an update in June 2020, Bungie said that the Cosmodrome would be “fleshed out to roughly Destiny 1 Year 1 parity” by Season 13, also known as Season of the Chosen.

But on Tuesday, the Cosmodrome was found to be untouched. Worse still, while Devil’s Lair is available as this week’s Nightfall: The Ordeal it isn’t available to launch from the Cosmodrome nor is Fallen S.A.B.E.R anywhere to be seen.

This is especially confusing as Bungie’s own roadmap for the season lists both of these Strikes as being available from 9th February.

As it turns out, the answer is as simple as a bug.

Due to an issue where players could become blocked during the Fallen S.A.B.E.R. strike, it is currently unavailable. We’ve identified the issue, and are currently developing a fix. We will provide updates when more information is available. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) February 11, 2021

So Fallen S.A.B.E.R is out for now but should be available as soon as the bug is fixed.

Unfortunately, those hoping to return to Kings Watch or the Rocketyard in Destiny 2 will be left wanting.

“As we approached Beyond Light’s launch, it became clear to us that we had a choice to make: After returning all three of its original strikes, do we invest more time and resources in bringing Cosmodrome to D1 parity or do we switch our focus to building new experiences for Year 4 and beyond? Given that we believed we had achieved our original goals and knowing the community and team’s desire for new content, we chose the latter option. But, when we made that decision, we failed to properly update your expectations for how far the Cosmodrome experience was going to be extended and that was a mistake. So, to clear things up: With the Devil’s Lair and Fallen S.A.B.E.R. strikes returning, we don’t have any active plans to add more to the Cosmodrome than what is there will be focusing on new updates overall,” the dev team wrote.

The point that really stands out here is, “Given that we believed we had achieved our original goals”. There is quite clearly a disconnect here between Bungie’s dev team and Bungie’s community team which relays information to players.

This week’s most recent TWAB is the first and only mention of the Cosmodrome not reaching parity with the Destiny version since June 2020 and players aren’t exactly pleased with the news.

Players were quick to point out that the Rocketyard is already in the game as part of the Devil’s Lair Strike. While that is a fair point, it’s also an instanced version of the space so it may not be as easy simply opening it up to everybody as a patrol space.

What stings is that Bungie wasn’t upfront about this and it just adds to the sour taste in the mouths of Destiny 2 players.

Sunsetting is an abomination of a solution to powerful weapons, leaving players will very little choice as regards creating an arsenal and creating a bigger problem than Mountaintop was, albeit for shorter periods of time.

The Destiny Content Vault has left players with less content to play during slow periods toward the end of seasons and that Vault is going to fill up as the years and months wear on.

Even more concerning is the re-release of the Vault of Glass Raid. To date we only know that it is coming sometime in 2021. That means it will either return in Season 14 or, it will be the marquee Raid for The Witch Queen. We really hope the latter is not the case as recycling content has pushed many players away.

This latest news about the Cosmodrome is not going to go down well and Bungie had better have incredible plans for Year four of Destiny 2 if it hopes to win players back.