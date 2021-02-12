COVID-19 in South Africa: 12th February 2021

Yesterday the President gave his 2021 State of the Nation address, with much of the focus related to COVID-19 in South Africa. For good reason too, as we near ever closer to one year since the first lockdown was announced for the country.

Looking at the latest report from the National Department of Health (NDoH), it looks like things will be staying the same under adjusted level 3 lockdown for some time still. This as 2 488 new cases have been reported over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections to date climbing to 1 484 900 and 1377 980 recoveries also being recorded.

The latter figure sees the recovery rate increase slightly to 92.8 percent compared to the previous day.

Shifting to the other key metrics in the report, unfortunately 237 new fatalities have been recorded over the past 24 hours as well. Of the new 237, the Eastern Cape accounts for 46, the Free State has 25, Gauteng contributes 82, KwaZulu-Natal has 36, Limpopo has 12, Mpumalanga reported 19 and the Western Cape recorded 17.

The result sees the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in South Africa rise to 47 382.

The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases Recoveries Active cases Deaths Western Cape 273 528 253 527 20 001 10 751 Eastern Cape 193 146 179 984 13 162 11 074 Northern Cape 32 862 28 707 2 859 613 Free State 78 247 67 633 10 614 2 941 KwaZulu-Natal 323 158 293 370 29 788 9 246 North West 59 004 52 760 6 244 1 027 Mpumalanga 68 125 64 677 3 448 1 152 Gauteng 396 560 380 621 15 939 8 949 Limpopo 60 270 56 701 3 569 1 629 Unknown 0 TOTAL 1 484 900 1 377 980 106 920 47 382

