COVID-19 in South Africa: 12th February 2021

Yesterday the President gave his 2021 State of the Nation address, with much of the focus related to COVID-19 in South Africa. For good reason too, as we near ever closer to one year since the first lockdown was announced for the country.
Looking at the latest report from the National Department of Health (NDoH), it looks like things will be staying the same under adjusted level 3 lockdown for some time still. This as 2 488 new cases have been reported over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections to date climbing to 1 484 900 and 1377 980 recoveries also being recorded.
The latter figure sees the recovery rate increase slightly to 92.8 percent compared to the previous day.
Shifting to the other key metrics in the report, unfortunately 237 new fatalities have been recorded over the past 24 hours as well. Of the new 237, the Eastern Cape accounts for 46, the Free State has 25, Gauteng contributes 82, KwaZulu-Natal has 36, Limpopo has 12, Mpumalanga reported 19 and the Western Cape recorded 17.
The result sees the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in South Africa rise to 47 382.
The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:
|Provinces
|Confirmed Cases
|Recoveries
|Active cases
|Deaths
|Western Cape
|273 528
|253 527
|20 001
|10 751
|Eastern Cape
|193 146
|179 984
|13 162
|11 074
|Northern Cape
|32 862
|28 707
|2 859
|613
|Free State
|78 247
|67 633
|10 614
|2 941
|KwaZulu-Natal
|323 158
|293 370
|29 788
|9 246
|North West
|59 004
|52 760
|6 244
|1 027
|Mpumalanga
|68 125
|64 677
|3 448
|1 152
|Gauteng
|396 560
|380 621
|15 939
|8 949
|Limpopo
|60 270
|56 701
|3 569
|1 629
|Unknown
|0
|TOTAL
|1 484 900
|1 377 980
|106 920
|47 382
As always, in order to stay up to date with the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa and abroad, we advise the following materials and platforms:
- Dr Zweli Mkhize on Twitter
- COVID-19 Connect on WhatsApp – add 0600 123 456 as a contact and say “Hi”.
- World Health Organisation
- SA Coronavirus website
- SA Government
- SA Presidency
[Image – Photo by Kayla Speid on Unsplash]