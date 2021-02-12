You can now cruise around Night City in a mobility scooter

Cyberpunk 2077 may still be a buggy mess, but fans have been modding it since release and one of our favourite, albeit silly, ones is this mod which replaces one of the game’s cars with a mobility scooter.

The mobility scooter, which you can see above, doesn’t look particularly futuristic save for the six wheels, but it looks the part regardless.

The mod is available on Nexus Mods and replaces the small car, the Makigai Maimai P126, if you got a kick out of being a deadly Solo driving around in a tiny car, then this will be right up your alley.

If you’re somehow not convinced by the idea of this mod yet check it out in video in the embed below.

Seeing it driven like this really makes us wish Cyberpunk 2077 had proper vehicle customisation so you could make it as fast as possible. We suppose there’s other mods for that but the uploader warns that other vehicle mods may cause a phantom fuel cap to float around the mobility scooter when driving.

If this mod doesn’t do it for you Nexus Mods and similar platforms are flooded with content for Cyberpunk 2077 right now. On Nexus Mods alone there have been 111 new uploads in the last week and 14 in the last day. If the search results on the site are to be believed there are 990 uploads so far.

The most popular mods in the last 30 days include a vehicle customiser, Arasaka cyberarms, additional clothing options and more.

With the recent theft of Cyberpunk 2077 source code and other property from CD Projekt Red the community is hopeful that modding will be enhanced with this information in the wild. It’s rumoured that the code has already been sold, but we’ll have to wait and see if that amounts to anything.