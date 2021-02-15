COVID-19 in South Africa: 15th February 2021

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

This past weekend was Valentine’s Day. It was also the first time that the globally recognised holiday was spent under lockdown, which proved a peculiar situation for those who wanted to spend tome with loved ones, but could not. As such, we’re hoping it is the first and last time something like this needs to happen as we continue to fight the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa.

Looking at the latest figures from the National Department of Health (NDoH), the numbers are remaining relatively steady, but still a bit too high for some.

To that end 1 744 new cases have been reported over the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of infections recorded to date for the country to 1 491 807. The report also confirms that 1 388 321 recoveries have also been recorded, pushing the recovery rate up to 93 percent.

Unfortunately, however, 78 new fatalities were also reported over the past 24 hours. While this is one of the lowest total recorded in recent weeks, any loss of life is regrettable, and this latest addition sees the number of deaths related to COVID-19 in South Africa climb to 47 899.

The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases Recoveries Active cases Deaths
Western Cape 274 513 255 049 19 464 10 840
Eastern Cape 193 334 180 686 12 648 11 105
Northern Cape 33 105 28 803 2 859 621
Free State 78 658 68 180 10 478 2 990
KwaZulu-Natal 324 754 296 639 28 115 9 313
North West 59 428 52 999 6 429 1 027
Mpumalanga 68 768 65 869 2 899 1 189
Gauteng 398 506 382 662 15 844 9 181
Limpopo 60 741 57 454 3 287 1 633
Unknown 0
TOTAL 1 491 807 1 388 341 103 466 47 899

As always, in order to stay up to date with the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa and abroad, we advise the following materials and platforms:

[Image – Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash]

Hypertext

Hypertext
Hypertext creates relevant business and consumer technology content for our readers. We live at the crossroads of invention, culture, mobile, 3D printing and more, where the greatest ideas of today inspire the innovations of tomorrow.

NEWSLETTER

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW

Hypertext is one of South Africa’s leading technology news and reviews sites, catering for consumers, small and medium businesses and the technology channel. We publish original content daily and welcome your feedback.

Click here to suggest a story. | Click here for advertising.

FOLLOW US

Facebook-f
Instagram
Linkedin
Twitter
Youtube
All original words & media by Hypertext by htxt.media are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at Hypertext. Where images and material are supplied by rights holders outside of htxt.media, original publishing licences are indicated and unaffected.

2021 © All Rights Reserved. HTXT.AFRICA