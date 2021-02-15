COVID-19 in South Africa: 15th February 2021

This past weekend was Valentine’s Day. It was also the first time that the globally recognised holiday was spent under lockdown, which proved a peculiar situation for those who wanted to spend tome with loved ones, but could not. As such, we’re hoping it is the first and last time something like this needs to happen as we continue to fight the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa.

Looking at the latest figures from the National Department of Health (NDoH), the numbers are remaining relatively steady, but still a bit too high for some.

To that end 1 744 new cases have been reported over the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of infections recorded to date for the country to 1 491 807. The report also confirms that 1 388 321 recoveries have also been recorded, pushing the recovery rate up to 93 percent.

Unfortunately, however, 78 new fatalities were also reported over the past 24 hours. While this is one of the lowest total recorded in recent weeks, any loss of life is regrettable, and this latest addition sees the number of deaths related to COVID-19 in South Africa climb to 47 899.

The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases Recoveries Active cases Deaths Western Cape 274 513 255 049 19 464 10 840 Eastern Cape 193 334 180 686 12 648 11 105 Northern Cape 33 105 28 803 2 859 621 Free State 78 658 68 180 10 478 2 990 KwaZulu-Natal 324 754 296 639 28 115 9 313 North West 59 428 52 999 6 429 1 027 Mpumalanga 68 768 65 869 2 899 1 189 Gauteng 398 506 382 662 15 844 9 181 Limpopo 60 741 57 454 3 287 1 633 Unknown 0 TOTAL 1 491 807 1 388 341 103 466 47 899

As always, in order to stay up to date with the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa and abroad, we advise the following materials and platforms:

