Here’s how to install those dbrand PlayStation 5 Darkplates

A few days ago electronics skin maker dbrand instead made news by announcing Darkplates – PlayStation 5 faceplate replacements which finally turn the console all black. Now there’s a video showing how to install them.

The changing of PlayStation 5 faceplates has always been a bit of a touchy subject for Sony. Before the launch of the console rumours came out that they would be very interchangeable and allow easy customisation of the console. Months after release and this part of the PS5 is never talked about by Sony itself.

That being said, as you’ll see in dbrand’s installation video below, faceplate removal and swapping is rather easy and painless if you don’t mind a few clicks and clacks on your expensive, sold out console.

Before you watch the embed below or consider buying Darkplates just keep in mind that this may void your warranty. While faceplate swapping doesn’t require removal of any screws, breaking of any seals or really opening the console at all, it’s sometimes better to be safe than sorry.

If you watched the above and thought “huh, that was easy, why aren’t there more faceplates around?” that’s because Sony shut down another attempt at this idea.

Back in November a company was forced to shut down and issue refunds after legal action from Sony. Like dbrand the company – PlateStation5 / CustomizeMyPlates – offered faceplate options for the PS5.

dbrand, however, is actually egging on Sony to do something. The official Darkplates website and ordering page reads “go ahead, sue us”. The installation video above even has, as a pinned comment from the company, “Fund our legal defense” before a link is provided to the store.

Speaking of Darkplates cost $49 (~R707) on their own and the middle skin vinyl option a further $11.95 (~R172). While both are still available at the time of writing you will be waiting a rather long time as the next available Darkplates, wave 4, will only be out in May. That being said the PS5 is in such short demand that maybe you’ll actually be able to buy one of them by the time May rolls around.

All of this has us scratching our heads. There’s obviously a market both for replacement faceplates and an all-black version of the PlayStation 5. Why doesn’t Sony offer these to their customers? We understand that there’s supply and manufacturing shortages right now, but even just official word that these products are coming soon would find favour with those who want them.