In pictures: DBE visits schools on first day back

Today students around South Africa finally return to school after many changes to the school calendar of 2021. To oversee the process representatives of the Department of basic Education (DBE) have been dispatched to many of these schools.

“It’s a big day today as we monitor the OPENING of schools in earnest today. It’s NOT reopening, we are OPENING for the first time this year. We are actually witnessing the full scale start of the academic programme this morning,” writes Elijah Mhlanga, Chief Director: Communications & Media: Department of Basic Education.

It’s not just Mhlanga involved in this process either as various MECs and Premiers have joined in too by physically visiting campuses. Even Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, will be involved by visiting schools in Pretoria East.

“The oversight visits come as the sector welcomes back learners for the start of the 2021 Academic Calendar and with the sector having already welcomed back SMTs and Teachers to schools over the past two weeks. These visits provide an opportunity to further support schools while strengthening efforts to mitigate risk within school communities,” reads a release from the DBE.

Below are several images released by the various arms of the government showing these schools visits across the country. It should be noted that these kind of governmental visits are nothing new. At the start of this month, for example, an event was held at the Batau High School in Ga-Mashamothane to discuss health and safety measures for the school opening.

[Image – GP Human Settlements]

Clinton Matos

Clinton Matos
Clinton has been a programmer, engineering student, project manager, asset controller and even a farrier. Now he handles the maker side of htxt.africa.

