In pictures: DBE visits schools on first day back

Today students around South Africa finally return to school after many changes to the school calendar of 2021. To oversee the process representatives of the Department of basic Education (DBE) have been dispatched to many of these schools.

“It’s a big day today as we monitor the OPENING of schools in earnest today. It’s NOT reopening, we are OPENING for the first time this year. We are actually witnessing the full scale start of the academic programme this morning,” writes Elijah Mhlanga, Chief Director: Communications & Media: Department of Basic Education.

It’s not just Mhlanga involved in this process either as various MECs and Premiers have joined in too by physically visiting campuses. Even Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, will be involved by visiting schools in Pretoria East.

“The oversight visits come as the sector welcomes back learners for the start of the 2021 Academic Calendar and with the sector having already welcomed back SMTs and Teachers to schools over the past two weeks. These visits provide an opportunity to further support schools while strengthening efforts to mitigate risk within school communities,” reads a release from the DBE.

Below are several images released by the various arms of the government showing these schools visits across the country. It should be noted that these kind of governmental visits are nothing new. At the start of this month, for example, an event was held at the Batau High School in Ga-Mashamothane to discuss health and safety measures for the school opening.

Good morning Gauteng. We are at Kgatoentle Secondary School in @CityTshwane where the Department is observing readiness for the 2021 academic year. Officials will be ensuring compliance with Covid-19 regulations & that learners are provided school materials needed #Back2SchoolGP pic.twitter.com/ZEYRhurmgb — GP_HumanSettlements (@GP_DHS) February 15, 2021

Mr Griffiths, the school principal at Prosperitus High says there were 174 Grade 12 learners in 2020, this year the school has 314 learners in matric. What a mammoth task it is going to be for the team. @DBE_SA @educationgp https://t.co/OMEbcT2T9s pic.twitter.com/D6OymhouvH — Elijah Mhlanga (@ElijahMhlanga) February 15, 2021

We are now at Boikanyo Primary School to observe the first day of teaching and learning. The learners will also recieve dignity packs and hand sanitisers. pic.twitter.com/MZrdxQLLg1 — GP_HumanSettlements (@GP_DHS) February 15, 2021

[In Pictures] Arriving at Abram Hlophe Primary School, Premier @David_Makhura accompanied by MEC @TasneemMotara , MEC @Lesufi and Mayor for Ekhurhuleni Mzwandile Masina ahead of the official hand over and opening. #GrowingGautengTogether #Back2SchoolGP2021 pic.twitter.com/Wn3dditpC1 — GPInfrastructure (@GPDID) February 15, 2021

Grade 8 learners arriving for the first time at Prosperitus High School this morning. @DBE_SA welcomes them to “big school” 😁 pic.twitter.com/Hqp5r2qFVM — Elijah Mhlanga (@ElijahMhlanga) February 15, 2021

We are now at Setlalentoa Secondary School in Ga-Rankuwa where learners are recieving school uniforms and dignity packs #Back2SchoolGP pic.twitter.com/NjY84mqB4K — GP_HumanSettlements (@GP_DHS) February 15, 2021

The principal of the school is very enthusiastic and ready for 2021, he has promised a 100 percent pass rate, he highlighted that at 8am classes commenced and he is very hopeful for the year ahead. #Back2SchoolGP2021 pic.twitter.com/8NqY95b4DP — CoGTA (@GDCoGTA) February 15, 2021

One of the greatest features we have spotted at this school is the sanitizing stations , they are placed around the school to ensure that learners adhere to COVID-19 protocols and sanitize regularly. #Back2SchoolGP2021 pic.twitter.com/jwtHEM9049 — CoGTA (@GDCoGTA) February 15, 2021

[Image – GP Human Settlements]