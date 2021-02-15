Next iPhone may finally feature an always-on display

There was a time a few years ago when an always-on display was out of the norm. That isn’t the case today though, unless you have an iPhone, however, with most new Android devices featuring some variant of always-on display.

So when will Apple add it to its smartphones? Well it could very well be a feature on the iPhone 13, if recent reports are to be believed.

With current models of iPhone simply taking a couple of taps to reveal the time, as well as any new notifications, if these reports are to be believed, you soon won’t need to do so on Apple’s latest mobile offering.

According to a video from Youtube channel EverythingApplePro, pasted below, the always-on functionality will be powered by a 120Hz low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) display that the iPhone 13 will be sporting. Precisely why a new type of screen was needed in order to bring this feature to life on the Apple ecosystem is unclear, but hopes that previous generation of iPhone could also tout the feature have seemingly been dashed.

Perhaps an iOS update can circumvent the need for the LTPO display, but it may come at the cost of battery life, which an always-on display can sometimes impact depending on the notification settings enabled.

Another option is what Apple developed for the Watch Series 5, where specific pixels were activated in order to get its always-on display active.

As for what else Apple could do with always-on displays on the iPhone remains to be seen. In recent months we’ve seen Huawei use it to bring moving images to the always-on screen of the Mate 40 series, so Apple may choose to enrich its experience too outside of simply showcasing the time or any new notifications.

With the iPhone 13 only expected in the final quarter of this year though, there is still plenty of rumour mongering and leaks to come.