Snyder Cut unironically uses ‘we live in a society’

After teasers and snippets we finally have a proper trailer for the Snyder Cut of 2017’s Justice League. Despite the even more serious tone and dramatic nature that this version is going for they managed to end this first proper look at the project with a meme.

The term “we live in a society” was adopted as a joke years ago. The “gamer Joker / gamers rise up” idea has been floating around for years now with the Suicide Squad (2016) version of the Joker used as a basis.

More information about this can be found here, but the core of the joke is edgy takes on life where people are usually big old meanies despite the fact that “we live in a society”, something George Costanza said back in the early nineties.

Jared Leto’s Joker being the centre of this meme, and it being used in the Snyder Cut is funny enough, but then you remember that 2019’s Joker movie also used the term.

At this point we have to imagine that someone, or multiple people, working on these movies are big fans of the gag and keep pulling strings until a Joker says the words. If that is the case and it’s not some cosmic coincidence, we must say bravo.

So with that dumb stuff aside what about the actual trailer?

Ignoring leaks we do see a lot of new stuff that wasn’t in the 2017 original version. The black suit Superman, Darkseid, a redesigned Steppenwolf, a “new” Batmobile, more of the Knightmare (which is where the Joker line above is from) and a collection of unseen new shots and dialogue.

At around one minute 30 seconds in the trailer you can see Batman standing on top of a Batmobile. This version of the vehicle, which resembles a tank, is based on the one which appeared in the famous Dark Knight arc by Frank Miller. You should read the story as it’s a seminal piece of comic history, but you can see more of this Batmobile in the animated adaptation with a relevant scene on YouTube.

The Snyder Cut – or “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” – will begin streaming on HBO Max come 18th March.

Oh, and we have to end off with Jared Leto taking time out of his day to tweet out the topic of the hour.