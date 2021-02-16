COVID-19 in South Africa: 16th February 2021

This week, the first batch of Johnson & Johnson single jab vaccines are expected to land in the country, meaning most people are a little on edge as they anxiously await news on that front. While the wait continues, there is still the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa to contend with, and continued vigilance in adhering to lockdown regulations and social distancing.

Looking at the latest figures from the National Department of Health (NDoH), this week is shaping up very similarly to last week. To that end only 1 102 new cases have been reported over the past 24 hours, which is one of lowest new daily infection numbers we’ve seen in quite a few weeks.

That said, we’ll need to see how that number changes over the course of the rest of the week.

Shifting to some of the other statistics in the report, the total number of cases to date is now 1 492 909, with 1 391 155 recoveries also being recorded. Consequently, the recovery rate remains the same it was yesterday – 93 percent.

While the number of new infections has decreased, the number of fatalities has done the opposite, with 195 recorded over the past 24 hours. The result sees the death toll as a result of COVID-19 in South Africa climb to 48 094.

The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases Recoveries Active cases Deaths Western Cape 274 622 255 377 19 245 10 902 Eastern Cape 193 357 180 970 12 387 11 130 Northern Cape 33 140 28 892 2 859 627 Free State 78 723 68 288 10 435 3 001 KwaZulu-Natal 324 944 296 995 27 949 9 316 North West 59 490 52 999 6 491 1 057 Mpumalanga 69 045 65 869 3 176 1 189 Gauteng 398 796 384 311 14 485 9 239 Limpopo 60 792 57 454 3 338 1 633 Unknown 0 TOTAL 1 492 909 1 391 155 101 754 48 094

As always, in order to stay up to date with the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa and abroad, we advise the following materials and platforms:

[Image – Photo by Samuel Regan-Asante on Unsplash]