How to enable 2FA for Rocket League trading

The latest patch for Rocket League – v1.93 – has some small big fixes, but maybe the biggest change is the requirement for Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) and a proper Epic Games Account to use the player-to-player trading. Let’s go over both here.

No real reason is given for this change, but it seems to be in line with the complete move over to a free to play model as well as the Epic Games Store change. Regardless of your feelings towards either you will now need to enable these two features if you want to continue, or start, trading in-game items.

A “platform account” referred to below is due to the fact that players were originally allowed to play the newly free version of the game with an Epic Games account without an email address or password. These accounts, sometimes also called “shell accounts”, now have to be turned into proper Epic Games accounts for trading and progression tracking across platforms.

Firstly here’s the relevant part of the patch notes:

“Starting with v1.93, players that want to participate in player-to-player trading must have 2FA enabled on their Epic Games Account As part of enabling 2FA, your Epic Games Account email must also be verified Learn how to enable 2FA on your Epic Games Account here Learn how to upgrade a platform account to a full Epic Games Account here

The first trade you execute after enabling 2FA may take longer than normal to process (about 30 seconds). Subsequent trades should process normally”

How to enable two-factor authentication on your Epic Games Account

“Go to the ACCOUNT page. Click the PASSWORD & SECURITY tab. Under the TWO-FACTOR AUTHENTICATION header, click the 2FA option you want to enable: ENABLE AUTHENTICATOR APP, ENABLE SMS AUTHENTICATION or ENABLE EMAIL AUTHENTICATION.”

The authenticator apps supported here are Google Authenticator, LastPass Authenticator, Microsoft Authenticator and Authy.

Epic Games’ own guide for this process can be found here. Those who prefer their instructions in video form can also find that on YouTube.

How to upgrade a platform account to a full Epic Games account

“Go to www.epicgames.com Ensure that you are signed out Click on Sign In in the top right section of the screen Click the Platform Icon that you currently play on and want to connect to an Epic Games Account You will be taken to the platform website to Sign In You will return to the Epic Games site and you will see this. IMPORTANT: If you do not see the page shown in that link, then you do not have any Rocket League progression on this account. Please check that you are logging in with the platform username and password of the account that you use to play Rocket League Complete all required fields. IMPORTANT: The email you use must not already be registered to another Epic Games Account and must be a valid email that only you have access to Read the terms of service and then check the box: I have read and agree to the terms of service Click Create Account”

Developer Psyonix created the above steps on their Rocket League support page. You can read that here, but we’ve provided it above for simplicity.