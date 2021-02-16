Mama Money grew a staggering 500 percent in 2020

Local fintech Mama Money has been growing steadily since its inception in 2013, but the last two years have seen the firm’s popularity soar to orbital heights.

In 2019 the fintech reported growth of over 300 percent, but the pandemic has seen that growth shoot up to 500 percent.

“We’re incredibly grateful that 2020 was our best year yet. It’s terrible to see how tough the pandemic has been for so many people and businesses. We’re humbled and very lucky to have added over 70 permanent team members during this time,” Mama Money co-founder Mathieu Coquillon said in a statement.

The co-founder explains that this growth was driven by lockdown restrictions which, in turn, saw the wider adoption of digital money transfer services.

“While there is a large informal network for money transfers that operates predominantly in cash, services like Mama Money make it easier for people to transfer money from the safety of their homes, which became particularly appealing during lockdown,” said Coquillon.

With all this growth, Mama Money is currently expanding its team. There are positions for UI designers, IT engineers and even country managers. If you’re looking for a job we recommend heading to this page to apply for a position at Mama Money.

Two years ago, the business employed just 30 staff and now Mama Money has close to 200 permanent staff and over 2 500 field agents operating across South Africa.

Mama Money is available for Android and iOS. You can find out more about the fintech here.