[COMPETITION] Xiaomi the Love This February

Valentine’s Day may only happen once this month, but that does not mean we cannot share the love with one of our readers during February 2021.

With that in mind, Hypertext, in partnership with Xiaomi SA, is giving away a Xiaomi hamper valued at R5 000. The hamper will include the Xiaomi Redmi 9, a Xiaomi Mi TV Stick and some other Xiaomi goodies.

The Xiaomi Redmi 9, which launched in 2020, is the first Redmi smartphone to feature an all-purpose quad-camera setup.

The Redmi 9 helps capture life’s special moments, whether you’re looking to take a quick snap, wide-angle group shot, close-up with stunning details, or beautiful portrait photos, the Redmi 9 has you covered. The device also integrates fun and creativity into the photography experience with premium camera features, including Kaleidoscope and Palm Shutter.

The Xiaomi Mi TV Stick is another must have for any home. This portable device allows you to stream your favourite programmes anytime, anywhere. The Mi TV Stick is small enough to easily fit in your pocket. Forget about cables! Plug the stick into any TV, monitor or projector with an HDMI port to turn it into a smart TV.

To enter, all you need to do is fill out the form below with your details and tell us what you love about Xiaomi. Like the Xiaomi SA page on Facebook to secure your entry. The competition will be running until Thursday 4th March at 23:59. Thereafter the winner will be selected and contacted on 5th March to confirm delivery of your Xiaomi hamper

While we are collecting email addresses and contact numbers, we will not be using these for any other reason than to contact the winner. As such, make sure you’re using an email address and contact number that you use regularly.

As per usual, please make sure that you read and understand the terms and conditions of this competition before completing the form below:

Terms and conditions

1) This competition is only open to persons who are residents in South Africa. We cannot ship the prize overseas. 2) No cash equivalents are available, and the prize is not transferable. 3) Employees, agents and the families of HTXT Media and Xiaomi SA are not eligible to enter. 4) Only one entry per reader will be allowed. 5) The judges’ decision is final. 6) The closing date for the competition is 4th March 2021 at 23:59. 7) By entering, you agree to be bound by these terms and conditions. 8) If we are unable to contact the winner within 24 hours of a decision, a new winner will be declared. 9) HTXT Media and the respective directors, members, partners, employees, agents, consultants, suppliers, contractors and sponsors assume no liability whatsoever for any direct or indirect loss or damage arising from an entrant’s participation in this competition or for any loss or damage, howsoever arising, from entry or use of the prize. 10) We will not share the data entered in the competition fields with third parties.