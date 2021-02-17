Dota 2 is being adapted into an anime for Netflix

Having been born out of a Warcraft 3 custom game, one would think that Dota 2 would be steeped in Warcraft lore but that’s surprisingly not the case.

Dota 2 has it’s own lore that is rather interesting to dive into and following an announcement of Tuesday, you won’t have to try to play the game to do that.

Netflix has seemingly been working on a Dota 2 anime that is set to launch on 25th March.

The eight-episode series is called DOTA: Dragon’s Blood and, if you’ve played the game, you might assume this anime is about Dragon Knight. And you’d be right.

“The sweeping fantasy series tells the story of Davion, a renowned Dragon Knight devoted to wiping the scourge from the face of the world. Following encounters with a powerful, ancient eldwurm as well as the noble Princess Mirana on a secret mission of her own, Davion becomes embroiled in events much larger than he could have ever imagined,” reads a blurb from Netflix.

Netflix also dropped a trailer along with the announcement.

Makers of The Legend of Korra and Voltron: Legendary Defender, Studio MIR, are working on the animation for this series.

We hope that this becomes a collection of series about Dota because there are just so many incredible stories to pick from and tell to a bigger audience.

Ahead of the series’ release, we highly recommend checking out Dota 2 personality Jake “SirActionSlacks” Kanner’s YouTube channel where he takes a deep dive into the lore.

As for the Netflix series, it’s clear we’re meeting Dragon Knight and Mirana but we wonder who else we’ll meet along the way. Given the blurb, we suspect that we might just be seeing the formation of the Dota universe and the start of the battle of the Ancients.

This is definitely going to be one to watch whether you’ve never heard of Dota or you’ve ploughed thousands of hours into the game.