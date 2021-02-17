Ford says it will go full EV in Europe by 2030

It looks like this week is shaping up as one where carmakers declare their intentions to embrace electric. We’ve already seen Jaguar-Land Rover signal its intent, and now Ford is doing the same, for Europe at least.

This as the company has announced that all its new vehicles will be electric by 2030 in the EU. It added that, by 2026, zero-emission vehicles will be the norm rolling off the factory floor.

“Ford committed today that by mid-2026, 100 percent of Ford’s passenger vehicle range in Europe will be zero-emissions capable, all-electric or plug-in hybrid, and will be completely all-electric by 2030. Similarly, Ford’s entire commercial vehicle range will be zero-emissions capable, all-electric or plug-in hybrid, by 2024, with two-thirds of Ford’s commercial vehicle sales expected to be all-electric or plug-in hybrid by 2030,” explained the company in a press release.

As for why the company is embracing electric vehicles so fervently, it recently reported a return to profitability for Q4 2020, and announced it was investing at least $22 billion globally in electrification through 2025. This is nearly twice the company’s previous EV investment plans, so the future of the Ford badge is very much electric.

“We successfully restructured Ford of Europe and returned to profitability in the fourth quarter of 2020. Now we are charging into an all-electric future in Europe with expressive new vehicles and a world-class connected customer experience,” noted Stuart Rowley, president of Ford Europe.

“We expect to continue our strong momentum this year in Europe and remain on track to deliver our goal of a six percent EBIT margin as part of Ford’s plan to turnaround our global automotive operations,” he added.

What this means for countries like South Africa remains to be seen. A few mishaps with Kuga’s not withstanding, the brand is well known locally, with models like the Ranger proving popular, so the introduction of EVs would be interesting.

That said, this would be heavily dependant on a suitable network of electric charging stations being available in SA first, which remains the biggest hurdle to most carmarker’s electric plans here, not to mention an unstable power grid.