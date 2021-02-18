COVID-19 in South Africa: 18th February 2021

Yesterday President Cyril Ramaphosa, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize and a number of frontline healthcare workers received their Johnson & Johnson single jab vaccines, with the first phase of the country’s rollout now finally underway. We’re not out of the woods just yet, however, with the fight against the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa far from over.

To that end, the most recent report from the National Department of Health (NDoH) shows that the number of new cases has picked up since the beginning of the week, with 2 320 infections reported over the past 24 hours.

The total number of cases reported to date is now 1 496 439 as a result, with 1 399 829 recoveries also being recorded and translating to a recovery rate of 93.5 percent.

Unfortunately though, 165 new fatalities have also been recorded, with the death toll related to COVID-19 in South Africa rising to 48 478. Of the new 165, the NDoH confirms that Gauteng accounts for the most at 76, followed by the Western Cape and Free State with 25 and 22 respectively.

The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases Recoveries Active cases Deaths Western Cape 275 099 256 569 18 530 10 965 Eastern Cape 193 487 181 575 11 912 11 165 Northern Cape 33 211 29 517 2 859 650 Free State 78 876 68 794 10 082 3 032 KwaZulu-Natal 325 623 299 994 25 629 9 373 North West 59 790 53 530 6 260 1 057 Mpumalanga 69 401 66 516 2 885 1 203 Gauteng 399 922 385 363 14 559 9 371 Limpopo 61 030 57 971 3 059 1 662 Unknown 0 TOTAL 1 496 439 1 399 829 96 610 48 478

As always, in order to stay up to date with the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa and abroad, we advise the following materials and platforms:

[Image – CC BY-ND 2.0 GovernmentZA on Flickr]