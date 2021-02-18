Five games get Xbox Series X|S FPS Boost

With the next generation of consoles firmly here, there’s still a big push to continue support for backwards compatibility and playing old games with the higher processing power of newer hardware. For the Xbox Series X|S one of the features to support this is FPS Boost, with five games announced to now support it. In alphabetical order:

Far Cry 4

New Super Lucky’s Tale

Sniper Elite 4

UFC 4

Watch Dogs 2

As many have already pointed out this is a rather odd assortment of games not bound by any developer, publisher or theme. The random nature seems to be purposeful, however.

“We chose this initial collection of titles not only because they are popular among fans, but to highlight several different ways that FPS Boost can improve your experience. For example, New Super Lucky’s Tale can now run up to 120 frames per second (fps) and UFC 4 delivers improved framerate performance specifically on Xbox Series S and can now run at 60fps,” reads the reveal on the official Xbox Wire blog.

Some big claims are being made about FPS Boost with up to four fold increase in frames per second claimed in that Xbox Wire announcement. More so than that more games are promised to get FPS Boost support in the future.

In the US Spring this year (between March and May) any game being run on the new Xbox consoles will receive options for FPS Boost and Auto HDR. To access these options when they’re available go into the “Manage Games” option for the title and then to ““Compatibility Options”. FPS Boost and Auto HDR will be represented by icons in the top right of the screen viewable in this screenshot.

While only five games have been announced today for FPS Boost it doesn’t mean that games from previous gens run poorly on the Xbox Series X|S, it simply means that Microsoft’s backward compatibility team has put extra effort into the endeavour. We recommend the video below from the pros at Digital Foundry which covers older games on the more powerful Series X.