NSFAS warns against scam login website

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has put out a PSA warning students of a fraudulent website that is supposed trick visitors into providing their details thinking they are logging into a legitimate site.

“NSFAS has been informed of this website: https://nsfas.ephepha.co.za asking students for their details. Please be warned that this is a scam and the website is in no way affiliated with NSFAS. Students are cautioned from visiting or providing their personal information to the website,” an announcement reads.

We’ve visited the site in question and it’s rather plain with a stock picture of a laptop and a login box asking for an email address and ID number. You can see a screenshot of it in the header image above.

Of course we highly suggest no one else visit the site at all. Even if you’re not entering your sensitive data into the fraudulent site just visiting it in your browser can have some nasty consequences with the very least being the exposure of your IP address.

Using a WHOIS lookup we can see that the site is hosted on a Microsoft Server and not much else. The lack of information here is another reason for concern if the warning from NSFAS itself wasn’t enough.

“Remember, never share your personal information or your myNSFAS login details with anyone. Students are urged to only make use of the correct NSFAS website: http://nsfas.org.za,” the announcement about the scam continues.

Looking at the replies from students in this announcement it seems many students are struggling with NSFAS which is no surprise given the many problems with the organisation right now, especially around student problems when it comes to accounts. This kind of strife is what makes fake websites all the more alluring if they’re being shared with the promise of easier access to NSFAS services.

If you are struggling with your account you can see our guide here which shows you how to reset, unlock and unblock your NSFAS Wallet. Our guide is based on information provided to us by the institution after the process was changed in late 2020.