Vodacom Business receives AWS Outposts Ready designation

The only phrase we heard more often in 2020 than “unprecedented times” was “digital transformation acceleration”, though the latter was for good reason.

As work from home orders came down the line, companies were forced to adopt new work strategies and the importance of the cloud came into sharp relief.

Throughout 2020, hybrid cloud solutions came out as the more popular solution favoured by business. But whether your cloud is hybrid or otherwise, one thing remains clear – business needs a trusted partner.

To that end, Vodacom Business has announced that it has achieved AWS Outposts Ready designation from Amazon Web Services.

Launched in 2020, the AWS Outposts Ready programme is a way for customers to find a trusted partner, with AWS certification for their hybrid cloud needs.

“The AWS Outposts Ready Program, part of the AWS Service Ready Program, help customers find integrated storage, networking, security, and industry-specific solutions that are validated by AWS experts to integrate with AWS Outposts deployments. AWS customers use AWS Outposts to benefit from the same AWS hardware infrastructure, services, APIs, and tools to build and run their applications on premises and in the cloud for a truly consistent hybrid experience,” AWS explained at the launch of the programme.

What this means for local business is that should you require hybrid cloud hosting services from AWS for latency sensitive applications, you can now make use of Vodacom Business’ services for that purpose.

“Cloud computing has become even more integral to business operations in the past year, as companies have had to adjust to remote working conditions while needing to be agile, cost-effective, resource-efficient and innovative with technology. Through our continued partnership with AWS, a leading provider of hybrid cloud solutions, we can support businesses in accelerating their cloud strategies to be more resilient in this uncertain future,” says managing executive for cloud, hosting and security at Vodacom Business, Kabelo Makwane.

The AWS Outposts Ready designation forms part of the AWS Service Ready programme, which validates Vodacom Business as an accredited AWS Amazon Partner Network (APN) partner in offering sound architecture and adherence to AWS best practices and market adoption.

AWS Outposts can help businesses run applications where they need them to be located and allows data to be processed locally, while keeping data lakes and ML training cloud services in a region, which means moving data to the cloud for long-term archival is easier. With POPI set to come into full effect soon, this is good news for local business.

To find out more about AWS products available through Vodacom Business, head to this website.