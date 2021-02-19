Bungie set for rapid expansion in 2021

Creator of Halo and Destiny, Bungie, is set for rapid growth in 2021 according to a release from the company and fans of the developer are ecstatic.

As part of this expansion, Bungie is in the process of expanding its head quarters from 84 000 square feet to 208 000 square feet.

“In addition to building state-of-the-art facilities to support the growth and development of their talented employees, one of the primary drivers of Bungie’s expansion is to increase the commitment to the long-term development of Destiny 2, tell new stories in the Destiny Universe, and create entirely new worlds in to-be-announced IPs,” the firm wrote in a press release.

Well now, this is very interesting because for months the community has heard rumours that a skeleton crew is working on Destiny 2 and that the game’s days are numbered. Knowing that the developer plans to support Destiny in the long term then is great news.

In addition to expanding its Bellevue HQ, Bungie will also be opening its first international office in Amsterdam.

“This office space represents Bungie’s developing global business and will be home to the company’s growing Publishing and Marketing divisions, ensuring Bungie’s ongoing commitment to unify and expand on their passionate player community all over the world,” the developer wrote.

There are also two new Bungie board of directors members namely finance and strategy executive Trace Harris and President at ViacomCBS Global Consumer Products, Pamela Kaufman.

These two individuals are notable additions to the board as they “bring years of expertise in multi-media IP expansion alongside their acumen in business operations scaling”. Does this mean we could see a Destiny movie or TV series in the future? We sure hope it does but it’s too early to tell.

Circling back to Destiny the game, Mark Noseworth and Luke Smith will continue to work on the game but will also be preparing “for the expansion of the Destiny Universe into additional media”. From the announcement it looks like Justin Truman will take over the development leadership of Destiny 2.

We are hopeful that Joe Blackburn is also getting a higher position on the back of this news but his name was not mentioned in Bungie’s press release.

A Matter for the future

Back in 2018 Bungie announced a new title in Matter. There is no word on what the game is or when we can expect it but there seems to be movement on a “new IP” that we suspect is Matter.

“Bungie has appointed Jonny Ebbert (Chief Creative Officer) and Zach Russell (General Manager, Incubation) to build and drive the creative vision and foundation for Bungie’s future worlds alongside the next generation of leaders at Bungie, with plans to bring at least one new IP to market before 2025. Jason Jones (Chief Vision Officer) takes on a talent-facing role to help Bungie’s top creative leadership unlock their full potential at the company,” Bungie said.

So Bungie’s next IP has a tentative release date even if that date is about as vague as it gets.

One thing is for certain, Destiny 2 is not dead and the studio appears to have plans for the game beyond Lightfall (working title).

Following Bungie’s split with Activision/Blizzard in 2019, questions were raised about the future of the developer and this week’s news shows that Bungie is not dead yet and there is definitely, hope for the future.

[Source – Bungie]