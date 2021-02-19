COVID-19 in South Africa: 19th February 2021

The country’s vaccine rollout is now underway, but for the moment remains limited to frontline healthcare workers during this phase of the plan. This means that we need to remain vigilant regarding the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa, especially if we are to avoid a third wave of infections, as many have feared when the season changes.
Looking at the latest report from the National Department of Health (NDoH), the number of new infections remains relatively low, but still shows no real signs of dropping below the 1k mark.
To that end the past 24 hours has seen 2 327 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours, which pushes the total number of infections for SA to date to 1 498 766. As for recoveries, they now sit at 1 403 766, which translates to a recovery rate of 93.6 percent, up a single decimal point from the previous day.
Unfortunately 230 new fatalities have also been recorded over the past 24 hours, with Limpopo accounting for the majority of the new numbers at 122. Consequently, the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in South Africa has increased to 48 708.
The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:
|Provinces
|Confirmed Cases
|Recoveries
|Active cases
|Deaths
|Western Cape
|275 433
|257 077
|18 356
|10 984
|Eastern Cape
|193 549
|181 756
|11 793
|11 189
|Northern Cape
|33 337
|29 673
|2 859
|650
|Free State
|79 049
|68 965
|10 084
|3 039
|KwaZulu-Natal
|326 031
|300 526
|25 505
|9 400
|North West
|59 948
|54 817
|5 131
|1 057
|Mpumalanga
|69 613
|66 593
|3 020
|1 213
|Gauteng
|400 636
|385 771
|14 865
|9 392
|Limpopo
|61 170
|58 036
|3 134
|1 784
|Unknown
|0
|TOTAL
|1 498 766
|1 403 214
|95 552
|48 708
As always, in order to stay up to date with the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa and abroad, we advise the following materials and platforms:
- Dr Zweli Mkhize on Twitter
- COVID-19 Connect on WhatsApp – add 0600 123 456 as a contact and say “Hi”.
- World Health Organisation
- SA Coronavirus website
- SA Government
- SA Presidency
[Image – Photo by Hakan Nural on Unsplash]