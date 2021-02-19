COVID-19 in South Africa: 19th February 2021

The country’s vaccine rollout is now underway, but for the moment remains limited to frontline healthcare workers during this phase of the plan. This means that we need to remain vigilant regarding the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa, especially if we are to avoid a third wave of infections, as many have feared when the season changes.

Looking at the latest report from the National Department of Health (NDoH), the number of new infections remains relatively low, but still shows no real signs of dropping below the 1k mark.

To that end the past 24 hours has seen 2 327 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours, which pushes the total number of infections for SA to date to 1 498 766. As for recoveries, they now sit at 1 403 766, which translates to a recovery rate of 93.6 percent, up a single decimal point from the previous day.

Unfortunately 230 new fatalities have also been recorded over the past 24 hours, with Limpopo accounting for the majority of the new numbers at 122. Consequently, the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in South Africa has increased to 48 708.

The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases Recoveries Active cases Deaths Western Cape 275 433 257 077 18 356 10 984 Eastern Cape 193 549 181 756 11 793 11 189 Northern Cape 33 337 29 673 2 859 650 Free State 79 049 68 965 10 084 3 039 KwaZulu-Natal 326 031 300 526 25 505 9 400 North West 59 948 54 817 5 131 1 057 Mpumalanga 69 613 66 593 3 020 1 213 Gauteng 400 636 385 771 14 865 9 392 Limpopo 61 170 58 036 3 134 1 784 Unknown 0 TOTAL 1 498 766 1 403 214 95 552 48 708

As always, in order to stay up to date with the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa and abroad, we advise the following materials and platforms:

[Image – Photo by Hakan Nural on Unsplash]