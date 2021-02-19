Devolver Digital releases charity game Minit Fun Racer

The latest game from developer Devolver Digital is Minit Fun Racer, a small racing game that is intended to be a bit of fun while also raising money for charity as 100 percent of the proceeds from the game will to charity now and into the future.

“Hop on your scooter into the twisting traffic of the bustling city and the debris covered sands of the barren desert just in time to watch the sunset. Befriend your local shopkeeper, chase coins, hit big jumps, and accomplish fun goals along each lap until you’ve seen it all! Minit Fun Racer is a peculiar little racing game with 100% of developer and Devolver’s proceeds going directly to charity. Forever,” reads a press release sent to us.

If the name of the game here sounds familiar it’s because Minit was released in April 2018. The hook of Minit, as you may have guessed by the name, is that you play this adventure game in 60 second chunks. Minit Fun Racer officially makes this a series a games.

A collection of developers have crated both games: Kitty Calis, Jan Willem Nijman, Jukio Kallio & Dominik Johann, so if you like what you played in the original Minit the same people return for this charity endeavour.

Speaking of the first organisation to benefit from this game will be Doctors Without Borders. According to Polygon the charity which receives the proceeds from this game will be rotated so that more than one good cause can benefit from the idea.

Minit Fun Racer is available on Steam and itch.io. On Steam you can buy the game for R27, R79 or R130. These three options don’t change what version of the game you get, it’s simply a way to choose the amount you’d like to give to charity. On itch.io the starting price is $2.99 (~R43.53) and you can choose to pay a custom amount higher than that if you’d like.