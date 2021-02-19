Fall Guys will also stumble onto Xbox this year

Fall Guys, the popular obstacle course battle royale, has had a rather great week when it comes to ports as it has now been confirmed to be coming to the Xbox One, as well as the newer Series X|S.

Earlier this week a port for the Nintendo Switch was also revealed, meaning that Fall Guys will finally be on all the relevant hardware. With PC and PlayStation versions already around, this game will be available everywhere you want to play.

Like the Nintendo Switch version Fall Guys will also launch on Xbox consoles this Summer. For those of us outside of the US who don’t use the seasons as release windows, that will be between June and August.

To go along with the announcement we have a very short trailer which you can see in the tweet embedded below.

The official Xbox Twitter account replied with “THAT’S WHAT WE HEARD 👀” and “can’t waitus to meetus de thic boi BIG YEETUS”. Big yeetus is, of course, a giant spinning hammer that was added to the game back in September 2020.

Prior to the announcement the account for the game even teased the announcement by writing: “Yesterday was really exciting with Nintendo Direct. Trying to think of something exciting to do today. What do you reckon?”

Fall Guys is available to buy and play right now on PC and PlayStation 4 where it costs R130 and R319 respectively. When the Nintendo Switch and Xbox ports are released they will more than likely be priced closer to the more expensive PS4 price point.

Clinton Matos

Clinton Matos
Clinton has been a programmer, engineering student, project manager, asset controller and even a farrier. Now he handles the maker side of htxt.africa.

