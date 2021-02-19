Win R10K in airtime by getting Matric results by SMS or USSD

Next week, on 22nd February, the results of the 2020 Matric exams will finally be released. There are many ways to receive these results, but if you choose SMS or USSD, you have a chance to win some airtime.

The SABC and the Department of Basic Education (DBE) have setup a programme to reward winning students with a share of R10 000 in airtime.

“We encourage learners to pre-register using the SABC Education Matric Results service, and just by registering with us you stand the chance to win instant airtime!” reads the announcement.

The SABC and the DBE have provided the following instructions to register for your results using these two methods:

SMS

SMS your exam number to 45856

The system verifies the Exam number; your exam number must be correct in order to be accepted.

Learners will be charged R1.50 per SMS, free SMS’s do not apply

USSD

Dial *120*45856# enter exam number to register

You will be charged R1.50 per minute

Results will be sent to your phone once they are available

Those who would like to know more about the contest or want to contact SABC Education about Matric exam matters can do so by contacting its call centre at 011 507 4630. The call centre is open 09:00 to 17:00 Monday to Friday, but on the day of the release of the exam results, the centre will instead be open between midnight and 17:00.

If you’d like to get your matric results in other ways we have a short guide available for accessing them online. Those who prefer physical papers in hand can also look out for newspapers which will be printing results and high school options which may also offer a similar service.

Good luck to all Matric students who had to battle through 2020 which is likely the worst year for education in living memory.

[Image – PublicDomainPictures on Pixabay]