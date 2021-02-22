COVID-19 in South Africa: 22nd February 2021

Over the weekend, the country passed a concerning figure regarding COVID-19 in South Africa, with the total number of cases to date now in excess of 1.5 million.
The precise number in the latest report from the National Department of Health (NDoH) is 1 503 796, and while the number of new daily infections is relatively low compared to the second wave high of December 2020, we’re still struggling to bring the figures below the 1k mark.
According to the department’s report, the past 24 hours has seen 1 429 cases reported, with over 8.8 million tests conducted to date and 1 412 015 recoveries also being recorded. The latter sees the recovery rate increase ever so slightly to 93.8 percent, but again, with the new daily infections staying at the current level, no significant increase in this metric will occur.
Unfortunately, the NDoH also reports that 113 new fatalities have been recorded over the past 24 hours too, pushing the country’s death toll to date related to COVID-19 in South Africa to 49 053, as we edge closer to yet another concerning figure.
The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:
|Provinces
|Confirmed Cases
|Recoveries
|Active cases
|Deaths
|Western Cape
|276 246
|258 168
|18 078
|11 035
|Eastern Cape
|193 682
|181 784
|11 898
|11 206
|Northern Cape
|33 585
|30 159
|2 859
|652
|Free State
|79 400
|69 315
|10 085
|3 077
|KwaZulu-Natal
|327 001
|302 801
|24 200
|9 464
|North West
|60 297
|55 726
|4 571
|1 126
|Mpumalanga
|70 127
|67 442
|2 685
|1 227
|Gauteng
|401 995
|388 088
|13 907
|9 481
|Limpopo
|61 463
|58 532
|2 931
|1 785
|Unknown
|0
|TOTAL
|1 503 796
|1 412 015
|91 781
|49 053
As always, in order to stay up to date with the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa and abroad, we advise the following materials and platforms:
- Dr Zweli Mkhize on Twitter
- COVID-19 Connect on WhatsApp – add 0600 123 456 as a contact and say “Hi”.
- World Health Organisation
- SA Coronavirus website
- SA Government
- SA Presidency
[Image – Photo by Javad Esmaeili on Unsplash]