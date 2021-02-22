COVID-19 in South Africa: 22nd February 2021

Over the weekend, the country passed a concerning figure regarding COVID-19 in South Africa, with the total number of cases to date now in excess of 1.5 million.

The precise number in the latest report from the National Department of Health (NDoH) is 1 503 796, and while the number of new daily infections is relatively low compared to the second wave high of December 2020, we’re still struggling to bring the figures below the 1k mark.

According to the department’s report, the past 24 hours has seen 1 429 cases reported, with over 8.8 million tests conducted to date and 1 412 015 recoveries also being recorded. The latter sees the recovery rate increase ever so slightly to 93.8 percent, but again, with the new daily infections staying at the current level, no significant increase in this metric will occur.

Unfortunately, the NDoH also reports that 113 new fatalities have been recorded over the past 24 hours too, pushing the country’s death toll to date related to COVID-19 in South Africa to 49 053, as we edge closer to yet another concerning figure.

The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases Recoveries Active cases Deaths Western Cape 276 246 258 168 18 078 11 035 Eastern Cape 193 682 181 784 11 898 11 206 Northern Cape 33 585 30 159 2 859 652 Free State 79 400 69 315 10 085 3 077 KwaZulu-Natal 327 001 302 801 24 200 9 464 North West 60 297 55 726 4 571 1 126 Mpumalanga 70 127 67 442 2 685 1 227 Gauteng 401 995 388 088 13 907 9 481 Limpopo 61 463 58 532 2 931 1 785 Unknown 0 TOTAL 1 503 796 1 412 015 91 781 49 053

As always, in order to stay up to date with the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa and abroad, we advise the following materials and platforms:

[Image – Photo by Javad Esmaeili on Unsplash]