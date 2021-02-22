Spotify introducing high fidelity lossless audio tier later this year

Spotify had a slew of announcements during its Stream On event earlier this evening. Among the more intriguing is the addition of a new tier to its subscription service that focuses on high fidelity audio.

It’s called HiFi, and will give Spotify an offering similar to that of Tidal and Amazon, with the tier expected to rollout later this year, although a specificity on whether it will be in a wide variety of regions, is still unclear.

The streaming platform explained that it would be available, “in select markets,” so it remains to be seen whether South Africa will be among the early regions chosen. At least we take solace in the fact that the service launched here before it did so in South Korea.

Also offering some respite, Spotify says it will add the enhanced audio quality for most of its massive library, so the number of tracks that don’t get the HiFi treatment look to be few and far between.

While Spotify does not go too deep into the technicalities of the high fidelity audio, it has noted that HiFi, “will deliver music in CD-quality, lossless audio format to your device and Spotify Connect-enabled speakers, which means fans will be able to experience more depth and clarity while enjoying their favorite tracks.”

Pricing for HiFi is also in the offing as of the time of writing, so we’ll need word on how much it will cost South African users in the coming days. To give you a better idea of what to expect, in line with competitors at least, Tidal’s version costs $19.99 and Amazon HD is priced at $14.99.

It will be interesting to see whether users will want to pay in that region every month, but perhaps Billie Eilish and Finneas can convince you in the video below.