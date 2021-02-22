Valheim continues to grow with 3 million sales, 500K concurrents

Viking survival game Valheim has been in the news constantly since launching earlier this month on 2nd February. Now, as the last week of the month begins, it has broken more of its own massive numbers.

The first is the most recent of the two headliners: the number of concurrent players. Just a few days ago news came out that it had hit 400 000 players all in the game at the same time, but in the last 24 hours this has been beaten again with more than 500 000.

Using the official Steam Game and Player Statistics page we can see that Valheim had a peak player count of 502 387 in the last day. To put that number into perspective the next highest game above Valheim is Dota 2 with 635 217 concurrent, and below it is PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) with 440 972.

Both Dota 2 and PUBG have been out for many years and become household names, so for a brand new game like Valheim to be standing with them is rather amazing.

Also impressive is the number of copies sold. A few days ago on 19th February it was revealed that the game had sold three million units just 16 days after being released.

“THREE MILLION?!! Already? This level of success is uncharted territory for Coffee Stain. Thankfully we have Daniel Kaplan, who was part of Minecraft’s rise, on our team, as well as the truly remarkable developers at Iron Gate. We’re excited to be on this journey together,” reads a quote from Coffee Stain Publishing CEO Albert Säfström.

Other figures provided for the game are below and they’re equally stunning for such a new title. Just remember that these are from a few days ago and they’ve likely increased since. The number of positive reviews, for example, is around 72K at the time of writing.

“Over 60,000 ‘Overwhelmingly Positive’ reviews

Officially entered the Steam’s Top 250 best reviewed games of all time (we’re 78th and climbing!)

Currently 7th most streamed game on twitch, surpassing CS:GO, Dota 2, Minecraft and Rust

Over 20 million hours of gameplay already watched.”

Valheim is currently in Early Access and available only on Steam for $19.99 (local pricing: R130). It’s slated to remain in Early Access “for at least a year”.