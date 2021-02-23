COVID-19 in South Africa: 23rd February 2021

With a little over one month until we reach the one year mark since the first hard lockdown was announced for the country, each daily report from the National Department of Health (NDoH) is scrutinised to find any glimmers of hope in the continued fight against the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa.

The latest report shows that only 792 new cases have been recorded over the past 24 hours, but whether this is a sure sign that the number of new infections is indeed decreasing, remains to be seen.

As we wait to see how the rest of the week pans out in terms of new infection numbers, the current total for cases to date is now sitting at 1 504 588, with more than 8.9 million tests having been conducted in SA so far. As for recoveries, they stand at 1 413 566, which translates to a recovery rate of 93.9 percent.

Unfortunately 97 new fatalities have been recorded as well over the past 24 hours, and while that is one of the lower totals we’ve seen in recent weeks, the result is that the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in South Africa has increased to 49 150.

The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases Recoveries Active cases Deaths Western Cape 276 326 258 281 18 045 11 057 Eastern Cape 193 706 181 949 11 757 11 213 Northern Cape 33 616 30 163 2 859 660 Free State 79 449 69 334 10 115 3 107 KwaZulu-Natal 327 186 303 052 24 134 9 472 North West 60 335 55 726 4 609 1 126 Mpumalanga 70 207 67 701 2 506 1 234 Gauteng 402 249 388 737 13 512 9 496 Limpopo 61 514 58 623 2 891 1 785 Unknown 0 TOTAL 1 504 588 1 413 566 91 022 49 150

