COVID-19 in South Africa: 23rd February 2021

With a little over one month until we reach the one year mark since the first hard lockdown was announced for the country, each daily report from the National Department of Health (NDoH) is scrutinised to find any glimmers of hope in the continued fight against the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa.
The latest report shows that only 792 new cases have been recorded over the past 24 hours, but whether this is a sure sign that the number of new infections is indeed decreasing, remains to be seen.
As we wait to see how the rest of the week pans out in terms of new infection numbers, the current total for cases to date is now sitting at 1 504 588, with more than 8.9 million tests having been conducted in SA so far. As for recoveries, they stand at 1 413 566, which translates to a recovery rate of 93.9 percent.
Unfortunately 97 new fatalities have been recorded as well over the past 24 hours, and while that is one of the lower totals we’ve seen in recent weeks, the result is that the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in South Africa has increased to 49 150.
The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:
|Provinces
|Confirmed Cases
|Recoveries
|Active cases
|Deaths
|Western Cape
|276 326
|258 281
|18 045
|11 057
|Eastern Cape
|193 706
|181 949
|11 757
|11 213
|Northern Cape
|33 616
|30 163
|2 859
|660
|Free State
|79 449
|69 334
|10 115
|3 107
|KwaZulu-Natal
|327 186
|303 052
|24 134
|9 472
|North West
|60 335
|55 726
|4 609
|1 126
|Mpumalanga
|70 207
|67 701
|2 506
|1 234
|Gauteng
|402 249
|388 737
|13 512
|9 496
|Limpopo
|61 514
|58 623
|2 891
|1 785
|Unknown
|0
|TOTAL
|1 504 588
|1 413 566
|91 022
|49 150
As always, in order to stay up to date with the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa and abroad, we advise the following materials and platforms:
- Dr Zweli Mkhize on Twitter
- COVID-19 Connect on WhatsApp – add 0600 123 456 as a contact and say “Hi”.
- World Health Organisation
- SA Coronavirus website
- SA Government
- SA Presidency
[Image – United Nations COVID-19 Response on Unsplash]