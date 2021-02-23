Galaxy devices from 2019 onwards will get four years worth of security updates

Samsung has announced an important change to its security update policy, with mobile devices bearing the Galaxy branding from 2019 onwards now receiving a minimum of four years worth of security updates.
Said security updates will be handled via Samsung Know, which is the company’s enterprise-grade mobile security solution that has featured on devices for a number of years now.
“By extending support for security updates delivered on a monthly or quarterly basis, Samsung is giving users peace of mind knowing their data is protected for as long as they use their Galaxy device,” explains a blog post on the announcement.
The four years of security updates extends not only to Galaxy smartphones, but tablets and some accessories too, along with the company’s more recent foldable phones.
“By embedding security across every single layer of its devices, from the chip all the way up to the apps, Samsung can protect personal information in real-time and preemptively respond to increasingly advanced mobile threats,” it adds.
It is also important to note that the minimum four years support is dependent on the device and region in which it is found. As such we should take it for granted that updates in South Korea will be more frequent than in South Africa, for example.
The announcement of a longer period of security support should prove welcome regardless, especially as the price of smartphones in particular shows no signs of levelling out any time soon. As such more consumers are holding onto their devices longer before purchasing an upgrade.
The full list of devices launched to date, supporting by the new security update announcement are as follows:
- Galaxy Foldable devices: Fold, Z Fold2 5G, Z Flip, Z Flip 5G
- Galaxy S series: S10, S10+, S10e, S10 5G, S10 Lite, S20 5G, S20+ 5G, S20 Ultra 5G, S20 FE 5G, S21 5G, S21+ 5G, S21 Ultra 5G
- Galaxy Note series: Note10, Note10+, Note10+ 5G, Note20 5G, Note20 Ultra 5G
- Galaxy A series: A10e, A20, A50, A11, A21, A51, A51 5G, A71 5G
- Galaxy XCover series: XCover FieldPro, XCover Pro
- Galaxy Tab series: Tab Active Pro, Tab Active3, Tab A 8 (2019), Tab A with S Pen, Tab A 8.4 (2020), Tab A7, Tab S5e, Tab S6, Tab S6 5G, Tab S6 Lite, Tab S7, Tab S7+.