MTN Foundation gifts notebooks to SA’s top 183 Matrics

On Monday the Department of Basic Education released the Matric results for 2020 and while the 76.2 percent pass rate is lower than 2019’s pass rate, Matrics had the pandemic and various stages of lockdown to contend with.

Despite what we would call the hardest school year in living memory, some Matriculants came out swinging and earned top marks during the exams.

While we would’ve suggested a medal of valour be awarded to them for their efforts, the MTN SA Foundation had a better idea and is instead gifting notebooks to 183 of the top achievers in the Matric Class of 2020.

The notebooks (or laptops as MTN refers to them as) are being awarded to the top 33 achievers nationally, the top 15 learners in ICT subjects and the top 15 learners in each province.

“This past year truly tested the mettle of our matriculants, with leaners facing unprecedented challenges ahead of the biggest exams of their school careers. We congratulate them on achieving an outstanding national result despite the challenges,” general manager of the MTN SA Foundation, Kusile Mtunzi-Hairwadzi said in a statement.

All 183 students will also receive an MTN backpack loaded with stationery.

In addition to these notebooks, the MTN foundation will also be distributing 100 tablets to schools in each of the nine provinces from 1st to 5th March.

“These tablets will be made available to Grade 10 to 12 Mathematics, Science, learners taking ICT-related subjects. We believe that these devices will assist learners to tackle difficult concepts in the subjects and enhance their academic performance,” the MTN SA Foundation said.

The MTN SA Foundation has also honoured the top achievers in Maths, Physical Science, Technical Maths and Technical Physical Science.

The top students in those subjects, in order, are:

Daniel Alwyn Gouws – First Place for Math, Western Cape

Veren Naidoo – Second Place For Math, Western Cape

Reynhardt Buys – Third Place For Math, North West

Karla Reinecke – First Place For Physical Science, Gauteng

Stephanus Johannes Kruger – Second Place For Physical Science, KwaZulu-Natal

Takudzwa Chikonye – Third Place For Physical Science, Gauteng

Peace Simphiwe Phangisa – First Place For Technical Math, Mpumalanga

Mthobisi Brian Hlatshwayo – Second Place For Technical Math, Mpumalanga

Lungisani Mduba – Third Place For Technical Math, Gauteng

Phumlani Kwanele Zuma – First Place For Technical Physical Science, KwaZulu-Natal

Mcebo Lindokuhle Mthethwa – Second Place For Technical Physical Science, KwaZulu-Natal

Erick Mlondi Mavimbela – Third Place For Technical Physical Science, Mpumalanga

What’s more is that MTN SA Foundation has committed to providing 1 700 pairs of school shoes, backpacks, stationery, water bottles and lunchboxes, to disadvantaged learners in Limpopo.

Congratulations to the Class of 2020 for their achievements and thumbs up to MTN SA Foundation for making the lives of South African scholars just a little bit easier.