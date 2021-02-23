Physical edition of Hades comes to South Africa next month

Supergiant Games’ latest title – the roguelike Hades – has a physical edition that was announced last week. It’s gone up for pre-order overseas, but thankfully it will officially be available in South Africa too, not something you can always count on for limited releases like this.

As a recap the physical edition is only for the Nintendo Switch and comes with the game on a cart as you may expect, but there’s more. Inside the box there’s a download code for the game’s soundtrack listed as 2.5 hours of listening, and a physical 32 page art book.

At the time of writing we found two local retailers offering the Hades physical edition: Nexus for R575 and Raru for R599. It should be noted, however, that Raru has a 10 percent discount running right now by using the code RCC-10GAMEPREORDER. That brings the price down to R539.10.

Regardless of where you choose to buy your copy of the game it will be released on 19th March.

How did South Africans do with this local pricing? In the US the physical edition was listed on Amazon for $35 (~R513.37) before it sold out. As always American pricing is a deceptive thing as it usually doesn’t include tax, so the local pricing above is very reasonable.

Things get even more appealing when you consider the ludicrously high price of the regular digital version of the game. On the Nintendo eShop Hades costs R450 in South Africa. Paying around R100 more for a physical edition including a soundtrack and an art book is a no brainer.

If you’ve been hearing about Hades from friends and online this is absolutely where you should jump in. This isometric roguelike based in a stylised version of Greek mythology is one of the best games we’ve ever played, period.

And, for the newcomers, we just so happen to have a beginner’s guide, as well as a guide to farming important resources in the game for some later game unlocks.

If you don’t have a Switch or you just don’t care about physical editions, Hades is also available on Steam as an absolute steal at R150.